Forty-one new coronavirus cases and four deaths were reported in Mohave County Wednesday by the health department. There are now 675 total cases in the county and 70 deaths.
The department has reported that 296 cases have recovered from the virus. Updated figures of who has recovered will be provided every Monday.
Of the four deaths, two were from previously reported cases. They were a person aged 30-39 from Lake Havasu City and the other was 90 or older from Bullhead City. The two deaths from new cases are from a person aged 8-89 in Kingman and a person aged 90 or older from Bullhead City.
Seventeen of the 39 remaining new cases are from Bullhead City. Eleven of the cases remain under investigation. Three are people aged 30-39, three are 40-49, three are 50-59, one is 60-69 and one is 70-79. The three remaining Bullhead City cases are recovering at home and are linked to other cases. Two are 20-29, one is 30-39, two are 50-59 and one is 80-89.
Nine of the cases are from Kingman. One is a person aged 80-89 and is hospitalized. Six cases are under investigation. One is 20-29, two are 40-49, one is 50-59 and two are 60-69. Two other cases, a person aged 30-39 and another 40-49 are recovering at home and linked to another case.
There are five new cases in Lake Havasu City. Four cases are under investigation. One is aged 0-10 and the other three are 30-39. The final Havasu case is 40-49 and is recovering at home and linked to another case.
In the North County area there are eight new cases. Five of them are under investigation. One is aged 0-10, two are 11-19, one is 30-39 and one is 40-49. The final three cases are all recovering at home and linked to other cases. They are all aged 20-29.
There are now 123 positive cases in Lake Havasu, including 11 deaths, 269 in Kingman with 41 deaths, 262 in Bullhead City along with 18 deaths and 11 cases in North County.
The county previously listed a death Tuesday in Lake Havasu City of a person aged 60-69. This was reported as an error and the case is recovering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.