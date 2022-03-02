The American Legion Auxiliary #81 is preparing to put on their 4th Annual Troop Box Convoy Car & Bike Show at the end of this month.
On Saturday, March 26, the car show will be held at the American Legion Post parking lot, located at 181 Paseo Del Sol. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This car show helps the organization fill and send care packages to active military members. Bring donations — which can include toiletries, cards, clothing, drinks, snacks, batteries, tampons, dental floss, etc. — and get a free raffle ticket.
The event also features live entertainment, raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a shaded beverage garden, breakfast burritos and lunch available for purchase.
For those who would like to enter their cars or bikes, registration forms are available to pick up at the American Legion Post. The registration fee is $40 before the show and $45 the day of. Registrants receive a t-shirt and dash tag.
For more information, call 928-230-9161 or email josephwhite676@yahoo.com.
