Lake Havasu City will celebrate Independence Day with its annual fireworks display over Thompson Bay Tuesday evening.
The fireworks are scheduled to begin promptly at 9 p.m., along with a simulcast on KNTR 980AM (and on KNTR’s website) for music specifically set to the fireworks display. Lantis Productions, which has shot off the fireworks in Havasu for many years, will be back again and will use Lookout Point on Spectator Point, south of Nautical Beachfront Resort on the Island, as the launching area.
The show is expected to last 15 minutes this year.
The best views of the fireworks display will be to the north and to the west of Spectator Point.
“As always one of the best viewing points is at Rotary, where you can see them from across the lake,” said Jackie Leatherman with Go Lake Havasu.
Leatherman recommends that anyone who is not planning to spend the day at the channel, but still hopes to watch the show from Rotary Park, get there by 7 p.m. in order to find a place to park and a spot on the beach. Traffic at Rotary Park and on the Island gets busy closer to the start of the show, and parking can become hard to find.
Leatherman also points out that residents in central Havasu can avoid the traffic altogether by walking to Rotary Park on the Pima Wash Trail.
“There are some lovely walking paths along Pima Wash for people who don’t want to drive through the traffic,” she said. “The weather will be a little cooler when the sun goes down, so if they are in that central location they can walk down to see the show as well.”
Other prime viewing locations include Nautical Beachfront Resort, London Bridge Beach, or on a boat anchored in Thompson Bay.
Leatherman advises anyone looking to avoid the worst of the traffic and crowds can also get a good view of the show from Cypress Park.
“Of course it is not going to be as up close and personal, but it is still a really great vantage point to watch the show,” she said.
Havasu Riviera Marina is also hosting a fireworks viewing party from Riviera Marina Point – next to the C-Store. The viewing party is scheduled to run from 6 to 10 p.m. with live music provided by Diesel Kentrucky, food trucks including PZA Wood Fired Pizza and Minor’s Diner, and a full service bar courtesy of SharkerZ Mobile Bar.
“We have a party on the point going on,” said Marina Manager Jeremy Hendrick. “You have a good view of Thompson Bay from here.”
The cost to attend the Marina’s viewing party is the same as general admission to Havasu Riviera - $20 per car, or free for anyone with an annual pass or a boat slip owner.
