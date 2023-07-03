Lake Havasu City will celebrate Independence Day with its annual fireworks display over Thompson Bay Tuesday evening.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin promptly at 9 p.m., along with a simulcast on KNTR 980AM (and on KNTR’s website) for music specifically set to the fireworks display. Lantis Productions, which has shot off the fireworks in Havasu for many years, will be back again and will use Lookout Point on Spectator Point, south of Nautical Beachfront Resort on the Island, as the launching area.

