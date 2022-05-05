Lake Havasu City’s young chefs had another strong year at the C-CAP Scholarship competition.
On April 25, a group of Lake Havasu students in the WAVE JTED Culinary program traveled to Phoenix for the Careers through Culinary Arts Program Scholarship Breakfast. Five seniors won a combined total of $27,000 for their post high school education, $2,000 more than students last year.
C-CAP’s Scholarship competition started back in February with 14 students from the Havasu program going to the first competition which required them to create a salad and two French omelets in only 75 minutes.
Of the 14 young chefs who went to the first competition, six advanced to the next stages. They included five seniors, Olie Hagan, Taylor Ruiz-Kutnyak, Jane Moore, Jenna Haley and Nicholas French, who were guaranteed scholarships funds, and 11th grader, Cristal Torres.
The second competition on March 26 tasked the six students with creating Fond de Volaille, Glace de Volaille, Sauce Chasseur for Chicken / Supreme Poulet Chasseur avec Pommes Château and Crêpes Sucrées with Creme Patissiere and Sauce au Chocolat all in just two hours. The seniors also had to do a one on one interview with a C-CAP official about their post-graduation aspirations.
This is the second time that some of Havasu’s chefs have gone through the competition and some say having that experience helps them feel more confident going into the competition.
“I know what I was expecting at least for the first round,” Hagan said. “The second round I hadn’t done before but I actually practiced it while I was in New York. So I already knew the recipe and the technique.”
For other chefs, though, things were just as chaotic as they were the first time around.
“It was really smooth sailing for the first part,” French said about the second competition. “I got through my chicken and I got through my crepes but once I got to my last plating I messed up may sauce and burned three of my crepes…So I had to improvise, I talked to the chefs and they acknowledge instead of stopping during the competition I got back to work and put something on the table.”
French was the senior who earned the largest scholarship, $15,000 to attend the Institute of Culinary Arts in Los Angeles. Hagen and Haley both won $5,000 in scholarship funds to pursue secondary education in culinary and hospitality. Finally Moors and Ruiz-Kutnyak both received $1,000.
Torres, the lone Havasu junior who advanced to the second competition, not only earn a spot on the top ten list of juniors, she was in the top two. While she didn’t receive a scholarship for college, Torres did earn a trip to New York to take part in a boot camp week at Monroe Culinary College.
