The Lake Havasu City Council got its first look at the proposed Capital Improvement Plan, which outlines the city’s major projects over the next five years.
In all, the Capital Improvement Plan calls for a total of about $130.5 million spread out between Fiscal Year 2022-23 to FY2026-27 – including a total of $46.2 million in projects next year. In the last few years, Lake Havasu City has put together a fully funded CIP – meaning that each of the projects in the five-year plan have identified expected revenues that will be used to pay for them. This year the CIP is also fully funded, other than the water fund which is currently projected to be in the red by the end of the next five years.
City Manager Jess Knudson noted that due to fluctuating fuel costs and raw materials, supply chain issues, and inflation, exact cost estimates can be difficult to pin down – especially in future years. He noted that the plan will likely need continued adjustments throughout its lifespan, and each project will be re-examined by the council before moving forward.
“We are doing our best to try to identify what that looks like now, but we will have to come back and continue to massage the timeline and the plan for completion as we get to that point,” Knudson said.
The proposed CIP presented during the City Council work session on Thursday is just the first draft, and no formal vote was taken. The plan will come before the council during a regular meeting in June for further discussion and adoption.
Here are five major takeaways from the proposal presented on Thursday.
Boosting roadwork
During the City Council’s planning session in June, Councilmembers told city staff that they would like to improve Havasu’s roads by stepping up the amount of roadwork on city streets each year.
Currently, the city’s roadwork is entirely funded through the city’s portion of the Highway Users Revenue Fund collected by the state. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that city staff is proposing that 25% of the money the city receives from the state’s vehicle license tax be put towards additional roadwork – which provides about $1 million above what the city is currently able to do each year using HURF alone. Currently all of the money from the vehicle license tax goes into Havasu’s general fund.
In the CIP, the additional $1 million per year from the vehicle license tax will be used to fund a pavement replacement project in each of the next five years. The proposed CIP shows $1 million for the 2023 pavement replacement project, and $2 million per year for pavement replacement in 2024 through 2027. According to the proposed CIP, the pavement replacement projects will use the Lake Havasu City Pavement Priority Array Program to identify the city streets in the worst shape, while also taking into account areas that can be repaved in conjunction with water and wastewater infrastructure projects to help reduce costs.
“That is a new program we are trying to get ramped up,” said Assistant City Engineer Dan Sloan. “We are also working on identifying and prioritizing large road projects if we do get some additional funding for streets.”
Dredging Bridgewater Chanel
Bridgewater Channel is a focal points for tourists and residents alike – especially during the summer – but the channel has been slowly filling up with sand and other sedimentation for the last 12 years. The Capital Improvement Plan aims to fix that, at least on the south end of the channel, by dredging the channel and clearing out sedimentation from the Pima Wash for the first time since FY2010.
Sloan told the council that the dredging project is a priority due to safety concerns, and it will be completed in two phases over the next two fiscal years. He said the first phase will kick off next fiscal year with $700,000 budgeted to dredge the south end of the channel to improve traffic flow at that end. The CIP budgets $550,000 for phase two, which Sloan said will focus on removing sediment from the wash areas.
The project should eliminate many of the shallow water areas that have accumulated over the past decade, making it easier to navigate for powerboats.
London Bridge taking on water
The London Bridge isn’t falling down, but it is filling up.
Sloan said the London Bridge’s “D Pier” is in need of some work because it is currently being flooded with water from the channel. Sloan said the D Pier is the second one from the Island.
According to the proposed CIP, this will be the city’s third crack at fixing the problem, after the past two attempts to repair the pier proved unsuccessful. The proposed Capital Improvement Plan budgets a total of $350,000 for the work next fiscal year.
The London Bridge also appears in the CIP’s plans for 2024-25, when the top of the deck bridge is scheduled to receive some attention. The CIP notes that the Arizona Department of Transportation’s bi-annual inspection found that the world-famous bridge is in need of some new asphalt. The CIP budgets $1 million for the work in FY24-25, which is expected to consist of a roto-mill of the existing pavement and overlaying fresh asphalt on top.
Downtown Catalyst
There has been no changes to the downtown catalyst project from last year’s Capital Improvement Plan in the proposed CIP for next year. The CIP still budgets a total of $1 million for the planned park on the city-owned property at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive – which would all come from the city’s winnings its runner-up finish in the America’s Best Community competition in 2017.
The council hired Dig Studios to design the park this year for about $185,000, and the landscape architecture firm is still working on finishing up its vision for the future park. The CIP budgets the remaining $815,000 from the ABC competition for construction next fiscal year.
But a brief discussion about the project that was originally conceived by the Vision 2020 movement suggest that several councilmembers have different ideas about how that project should proceed.
Councilmember Michele Lin said she was happy to see that the CIP doesn’t include any additional money from the city for the project at this time, especially in light of the concerns with the water infrastructure and streets the city is attempting to tackle this year.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he would like to talk about potentially including more money in the CIP for the park, in light of some of the priorities for the park that have been identified so far during the design phase.
“From the public conversations I’ve heard at the Parks and Rec Advisory Board and some of the stakeholder meetings, bathrooms seem to be a big issue – which I think is important – along with shade of some sort,” Sheehy said. “With what we have budgeted here we are not going to be able to do that. So if we don’t add additional resources to the Downtown Catalyst Project we have limited what our options are, and the options citizens are giving us feedback on, until at least the following fiscal year.”
But Campbell said based on her experience as a former Main Street business owner and based on feedback she received from citizens, she would rather see the downtown catalyst project put on hold for the time being and possibly change direction. She said parking in the Main Street area is a major problem, and likely prevents some residents from visiting events in the downtown area.
“I personally would love to see this item tabled, because I have a bigger vision of an actual parking garage that could possibly fit 600 cars and we could possibly sell the frontage portion – more like we talked about before with private partnership,” Campbell said.
Campbell noted that parking garages in downtown areas produce billions of dollars for cities nationwide each year. She said it would increase the cost of the project and take more time to complete, but it may be a better use of the area in the long run.
“Everybody is disappointed with just a big park with no parking. That is what I’ve heard. So I have tried to fix it and figure out a way that we can make extra money,” Campbell said. “I say $1 million is not going to fix our downtown catalyst project. So let’s put the brakes on that and come up with something grand.”
Knudson explained that currently, Dig Studios is not scheduled to complete the designs for the downtown catalyst until the fall – after the CIP and budget for next year have already been implemented – so the city is not in a position to make funding decisions about the project for next year. He said the proposal by staff at this point is to wait until the designs are completed in the fall, present those designs to the City Council, and then council will give direction to staff on how to proceed with the project from there. He said whatever council decides at that time would be worked into the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
Water and wastewater trouble
It appears likely that Lake Havasu City residents will see their utility rates for water and sewer increase in the coming years.
During the work session, Knudson told the council that the water fund, especially, is a concern.
“We are in trouble in terms of where we are at for the projects that are identified based on the resources that we have,” Knudson said of the water system. “Going into year five we are in the red. We cannot now cut the project and we cannot now cut the resources that are needed for operations, for personnel, and for equipment. So this plan is presented to council with the idea that it will come back later this year and we will take a look at what it is going to take to fully fund the water fund.”
Fiscal Year 2022-23 will be the first year since Havasu’s incorporation that the city has not received money through the Irrigation & Drainage District – which in recent years provides roughly $5.7 million to help provide water services throughout the city. But the IDD is set to sunset at the end of June and will not be available moving forward.
The IDD provided money through a property tax assessment to most of the city’s water users, so property owners will see some savings on future property tax bills with the IDD going away.
Olsen explained to the council that the utility rate study completed two years ago was used to set new water and sewer rates for users that became effective on July 1. The new rates originally adopted by the council had built in rate increases each year for both water and sewer, but the city put a pin in those plans in October when it revised the sewer rates for multiple family developments and RV parks – after those customers were surprised by particularly large increases to their bills when the new rates were implemented.
At that time, the council resolved to revisit the utility rates for both water and sewer in a year – this fall – so it would have a full year of data with the new rates in place in order to set the rates moving forward.
Olsen said because it is unclear how the rates will be revised, the CIP does not project any increases in the coming years – but that leaves both the water and wastewater funds short of the cash staff says it needs to maintain the systems.
The CIP budgets a total of $29.3 million for wastewater projects and another $38.3 million for water projects over the next five years – including a combined $19.8 million next fiscal year alone. But Sloan said between $10 and $11 million were cut from the water projects alone over the next five years.
“Although these lists of funded projects look robust, we have had to remove projects or reduce project budgets by approximately 20% in the five-year CIP,” Sloan said. “Some of the projects we have removed or reduced are water and wastewater pipeline replacements, water reservoir replacements, upgrades to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition – which controls all of our water and wastewater system, wastewater lift stations, and some of the water booster station improvements have been removed. So it is clear that an increase in funding levels is needed over the next couple years to provide the resources required to properly maintain and operate our water and wastewater infrastructure.”
Sloan said most of the projects that were cut, or had funding levels reduced, would be in future years. He said only a couple projects scheduled for FY2022-23 were affected.
