The Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair is officially here! Now in its 12th year, the Havasu Balloon Festival launches today at Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor 4 area on London Bridge Road. The event has broad appeal because there is something for everyone. As in previous years, the four-day festival offers a carnival with rides and games, food and merchandise vendors, live music, acts and demonstrations. Here are five things to know about BalloonFest to make the most of the four day event.
Tickets for the BalloonFest can be purchased at the front gate starting a noon today. Wristbands for the entire weekend cost $20 and children under 10 are free. After 7 p.m. entrance into the festival is free.
BalloonFest has four offsite parking spots with an express shuttle that will drop attendees off at the main gate.
Lot A or the red lot is Havasu Dialysis’s parking lot at 2353 Mesquite Ave. lot B or the blue lot is Mohave Community College’s parking lot, located at 1961 W. Acoma Blvd.
The green lot aka lot C is the parking lot for the Lake Havasu High School football field at 2631 S Palo Verde.
The fourth parking lot, lot D or the pink lot, is at the transfer station behind Havasu Solar at 1635 Mesquite Ave.
The shuttle system will run Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon.
Public parking for the event is also available along London Bridge Road and at the London Bridge Plaza.
Weather permitting hot air balloons will participate in a mass ascension each day of the BalloonFest at 7:45 a.m. and at 4:15 p.m. On Thursday, attendees can take a tethered balloon ride from 3 to 5 p.m. and a untethered ride from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday untethered rides will be offered at 6 a.m. and from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. and tethered rides will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On the final day of the festival tethered rides are being offered again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and untethered rides will be offered at 6 a.m.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting, pilots will hold a balloon glow at the balloon field. A balloon glow is when pilots inflate their balloons like they are preparing to ascend, but remain tethered to the ground creating the appearance of a lantern or light bulb. If the weather doesn’t allow for a balloon glow pilots will instead hold a ring of fire where they ignite their propane tanks.
On Saturday morning the BalloonFest 5k is planned to start at 9 a.m. at the lower end of the balloon field according to the festival’s website. The course has runners go around Lake Havasu State Park. For the first time this year the BalloonFest is holding a 10k. 10k runners will run the same course as 5k runners but just run the track twice. The 10k begins at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Individuals who want to participate in the race can sign up day off for $45.
Along with all the balloon activities there will be more to see at the festival including jugglers, musicians, a carnival and live music including local bands such as Kevin Jaxon and the Midnight Sun and The 64s. Balloons also won’t be the only thing flying at the festival. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday kite flyers from around the country, like Jim and Lynn Foster will be putting on freestyle and synchronized kite exhibitions for attendees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.