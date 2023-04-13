The third annual Lake Havasu half marathon and 5k returns tonight and tomorrow. Here are five things to know about the event:
• Tonight at 6:30 p.m. the Havasu Half is hosting a Doggie Dash which is a 3k meant for furry friends and owners to participate together.
• The Havasu Half begins at 6 a.m. Saturday and has a 4.5-hour time limit. The Havasu 5k will then promptly begin at 9 a.m. and has a 90-minute time limit.
• Parking is available near Javelina Cantina, but it is recommended that you only park here if you plan on getting there early and leaving late, as it crosses the race path and may be difficult to get out during the races. Another parking option is at the Island Inn and the Lake Havasu Marina, who have both graciously allowed race participants to park for free.
• All finishers receive a medal. Registration ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST.
