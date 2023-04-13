Havasu Half Marathon

Runners gather for a promotional photo before the 2021 Havasu Half Marathon

 Courtesy

The third annual Lake Havasu half marathon and 5k returns tonight and tomorrow. Here are five things to know about the event:

• Tonight at 6:30 p.m. the Havasu Half is hosting a Doggie Dash which is a 3k meant for furry friends and owners to participate together.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.