Five Thunderbolt Middle School students stood out among thousands of their Arizona peers to win a trip to Washington D.C.
From June 22 to 25, Thunderbolt eighth graders Aiden Elder, Aubrey Vessells, Marley Francis, Josslyn Portz and Kyra Griess traveled to the nation’s capital as winners of the Washington D.C Close Up Civic Matters competition done in partnership with the Arizona Cardinals and Gov. Doug Ducey. During their trip, the students got the opportunity to experience memorials, museums and other amazing sights and sounds of D.C.
This was the first year for the Civic Matters competition in Arizona, which meant computer science teacher Mickey Moschetti was in uncharted waters when Thunderbolt principal Gordy Hall asked him to run the competition.
“He got me with the old adage ‘you miss all the shots you don’t take’,” Moschetti said.
The competition was an essay contest that tasked students with picking from three prompts that all revolved around civic duty. Thunderbolt submitted nine entries and five were chosen as winners.
For their essays, Francis, Portz and Griess wrote about Rachel Joy Scott as an example of a young person who made a difference in their community that they found inspiring. Scott was the first victim in the Columbine shooting and the inspiration behind the anti-bullying program Rachel’s Challenge which is utilized at the school district.
Elder and Vessells chose to write about what they think could make America a more perfect union. Elder wrote about the country needing to be more accepting of people to help them feel a part of the community and Vessells about the importance of being respectful even when we disagree.
As part of their prize, Moschetti and the students got to travel to Washington D.C aboard the Cardinals’ charter plane with fellow passengers Michael Bidwill, owner of the Cardinals, and Gov. Ducey himself.
Moschetti says that both Bidwill and Ducey were extremely personable during the flight.
“They took the time to talk to every single student, every single teacher as individuals—I thought it was really amazing,” Moschetti said.
Once they arrived, the students had a jam-packed three days that were filled with visiting the Smithsonian, the National Mall and countless monuments such as the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial and the MLK Jr. Memorial.
Moschetti says their tour guides did a good job of giving the historical context of the sights.
“It wasn’t just a situation where you were able and then they moved you on to the next one—we really got to spend some time at them,” Moschetti said.
The trip ended with a cruise down the Potomac River, which the students say was one of the best parts of the trip since it gave them the chance to reflect on the trip together.
