Five Thunderbolt Middle School students stood out among thousands of their Arizona peers to win a trip to Washington D.C.

From June 22 to 25, Thunderbolt eighth graders Aiden Elder, Aubrey Vessells, Marley Francis, Josslyn Portz and Kyra Griess traveled to the nation’s capital as winners of the Washington D.C Close Up Civic Matters competition done in partnership with the Arizona Cardinals and Gov. Doug Ducey. During their trip, the students got the opportunity to experience memorials, museums and other amazing sights and sounds of D.C.

