Although Lake Havasu City’s five-year budget forecast projects a surplus in the general fund, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen pointed out that depending on how the City Council decides to tackle deferred maintenance, equipment and personnel costs the city might still continue to spend more than it takes in.
Olsen shared with the council a second five-year forecast that incorporated those deferred costs into city spending, along with some potential increased payments of $4 million per year into the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The forecast adds an additional $7 million in spending next year on deferred maintenance, vehicles and staffing with an additional $12.5 million over the next three fiscal years. Olsen told the council those maintenance estimates were created by looking at requests coming from departments over the last several years.
According to that second five-year forecast, the city would see its general fund balance shrink from $38.1 million at the start of this fiscal year to $23.8 million by the end of Fiscal Year 2024-25.
Mayor Cal Sheehy told Today’s News-Herald that the city can start to address the deferred maintenance costs with the surplus currently projected in the city’s financial outlook. He said if any additional needs become a priority they would be identified by Knudson and the city staff and approved by City Council as part of the budget process and could potentially be taken from the general fund balance.
But City Officials say they won’t be able to catch up with all the deferred maintenance all at once – and that probably wouldn’t be a good idea anyway.
City Manager Jess Knudson told Today’s News-Herald that it is difficult to put an exact number on how much money it will take for the city to catch up on facility and equipment maintenance issues. But he told the council that he has received about $11 to $12 million in combined requests from all the departments above their base budgets for next year.
“We can’t look at them all,” he told the council.
Knudson said deferred expenses will be slowly addressed over the course of the next several years. He said even if the city had the resources to do it all at once, that would cause problems down the road.
“We don’t want to purchase all those vehicles or equipment in one year,” Knudson said. “That would set ourselves, or our future leaders, up for failure because then all of those would have to be replaced at the same time. So we need an ongoing schedule to make sure we are using logic and common sense when addressing some of the city’s needs.”
Finding equilibrium
According to the numbers presented by Olsen, Havasu expects to have a balance of $51.1 million in the general fund at the start of next fiscal year, so the city has a little extra wiggle room to tackle some additional one-time costs like building maintenance and equipment purchases.
Councilmember Cameron Moses noted that the general fund’s balance seemed higher than the city needs to keep on hand, but asked the financial department for thoughts on what a reasonable balance would be moving forward.
Sheehy said he definitely wants to make sure that the general fund maintains some sort of a positive balance, but agreed that $50 million seems like a higher balance than the city needs.
“These are taxpayer resources so us having them sitting in a bank account and not putting them to use is not in the best interest,” he said. “But we need to be fiscally responsible to ensure that we can deliver the services that the citizens require. So we are trying to find that equilibrium.”
He noted that Havasu already has a separate Budget Stabilization Reserve for the general fund meant to act as a rainy day fund, of sorts.
Olsen also told the council that staff is currently looking at potentially beefing up the city’s stabilization reserve for the general fund and may bring a recommendation to the council in the future to increase the city’s current rate.
