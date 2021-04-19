The Lake Havasu City Council is preparing to take a closer look at city projects planned for the next five years.
The second of three planned budget work sessions this year will take place on Thursday. City Manager Jess Knudson said the main focus of this session will be the city’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan. The CIP lays out the projects that the city intends to tackle over the next five fiscal years. All of the projects in the proposed CIP are fully funded, meaning that they each have an identified revenue source that will pay for the project.
“So the citizens and council can rely on these projects being completed in the timeframe indicated in the CIP with minor disruption,” Knudson said. “Weather, an increase in cost of goods, and those types of things can play a role in some of the timing, but for the most part these are projects that will be completed in the timeframe that is indicated.”
The proposed CIP includes a total of $63,885,915 in projects over the next five years – through fiscal year 2025-26 – including $34,825,415 next fiscal year. Among the projects in FY2021-22 are the Downton Catalyst project, a new HVAC system at the Aquatic Center, renovations to the existing building planned to house the new municipal courthouse, and more. There are also a little more than $14 million combined in proposed projects to improve and maintain the city’s water and wastewater systems next year.
Knudson said funding sources for the CIP include the general fund, different enterprise funds the city operates such as the water and wastewater enterprise funds, and outside funding sources such as grants. He said the city uses one-time revenues to pay for the projects in the CIP. So, for example, projects for the general fund are typically paid for with revenue generated by one-time transactions like the city’s tax on new construction.
Knudson said the work session will include a presentation from Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen about the city’s budget and the budgeting process, and an in-depth look at some of the projects in the proposed CIP from Public Works Director Greg Froslie.
The work session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the Council Chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting will be open for the public to attend, and can also be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov. A recording of the meeting will also be made available online at lakehavasucity.legistar.com/calendar sometime after the meeting.
The third and final work session is scheduled for May 13. Knudson said that session will largely focus on the city’s operational budget for fiscal year 2021-22 – which begins July 1.
Knudson said residents are encouraged to attend the work sessions and are invited to provide feedback.
“Now is the time of the year where we need to hear from our residents on priorities and projects that are important to them,” Knudson said. “It is a public process, so it is important that our residents understand that now is the time to be engaged because this is where the budget is being developed and discussed.”
After the work sessions, the City Council is scheduled to receive a proposed tentative budget from the clerk’s office on June 2, and will vote to adopt the CIP and the tentative budget during public hearings on June 8.
On June 22, the City Council will adopt the final budget before wrapping up the annual budget process by adopting its property tax levy on July 13. The City Council has already said it does not intend to raise any city tax rates this year.
