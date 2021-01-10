The winning $50,000 ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was sold at Love’s Travel Stop just north of Lake Havasu City. The winning ticket matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number. This ticket was just one number away from winning the $410 million jackpot. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 1, 20, 22, 60, 66 with Powerball number 3. The jackpot is at an estimated $470 million, the highest since March 2019. A new drawing was scheduled for Saturday night.
If you have the winning ticket, contact the Arizona Lottery. A claim form and more information can be found at arizonalottery.com/winners/how-to-claim-prizes/
— Today’s News-Herald
