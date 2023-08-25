After 50 years of protections from the Endangered Species Act, Arizona is celebrating the potential delisting of the Apache trout.

Success Stories: species in Arizona that have been delisted

“The White Mountain Apache Tribe, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department and a bunch of other partners did a lot of work during the 80s and 90s and the 2000s all the way up until now to introduce new Apache trout populations, protect existing Apache trout populations from non-native trout species,” said Zachary Beard, native trout and chub coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Through that we eventually got to the point where we’re at today which is 30 genetically pure Apache trout populations along the landscape which meets the recovery criteria goal outlined in the recovery plan for Apache trout which was published by the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2009.”

