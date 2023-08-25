After 50 years of protections from the Endangered Species Act, Arizona is celebrating the potential delisting of the Apache trout.
“The White Mountain Apache Tribe, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department and a bunch of other partners did a lot of work during the 80s and 90s and the 2000s all the way up until now to introduce new Apache trout populations, protect existing Apache trout populations from non-native trout species,” said Zachary Beard, native trout and chub coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Through that we eventually got to the point where we’re at today which is 30 genetically pure Apache trout populations along the landscape which meets the recovery criteria goal outlined in the recovery plan for Apache trout which was published by the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2009.”
The Apache trout are the first fish to be proposed for delisting in Arizona, according to Beard.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be taking public comment until Oct. 10 and then a final decision will be made.
If the Apache trout are delisted, they will join the short, but growing list of endangered species to be delisted in Arizona.
One of the biggest success stories according to James Driscoll, non-game birds and mammals program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is the delisting of the bald eagle.
“It was down to 400 animals when the Endangered Species Act was passed, but is now in the tens of thousands,” Driscoll said.
Other species that have been delisted include the lesser long-nosed bat, brown pelican and American peregrine falcon.
“Arizona’s really benefited from protection of species under the Endangered Species Act,” said Noah Greenwald, endangered species program director at the Center for Biological Diversity.
Another effort that has benefited wildlife in Arizona is the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. The Refuge was established in 1941 to provide a migratory bird habitat. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Refuge works with the Lower Colorado River Multi Species Conservation Plan (LCRMSCP) which manages endangered species.
“The refuge hosts several LCRMSCP habitat restoration projects which benefit the native fish and wildlife that use the refuge,” a spokesperson said from the Fish and Wildlife Service. “Refuge staff use a wide range of land management tools based on the best science available to manage important habitats for migratory birds and threatened and endangered species so they may persist on the refuge.”
There are currently six threatened and endangered species living in the refuge. This includes the yellow-billed cuckoo, Yuma’s Ridgway rail, southwestern willow flycatcher, bonytail chub, razorback sucker and the Northern Mexico garter snake. Desert tortoises can also be found in the desert lands near Lake Havasu City.
“Here at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, we do our best to provide quality habitat for migratory birds and other species of concern,” said Edwin Sparks, acting refuge manager at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. “We improve marsh habitat, conduct invasive species management and are implementing a reforestation program aimed at removing salt cedar and replanting areas with native trees.”
However, some species are not doing as well as others.
“There’s 35 native fish species in Arizona and around two thirds of them are listed as threatened or endangered,” Beard said.
Greenwald said that since the Colorado River is struggling, the wildlife living off of the river are as well. One of these is the Yuma Ridgway's Rail.
“With loss of wetlands along the Gila and Colorado Rivers, the species has just declined,” Greenwald said. “There’s roughly 500 of them in the U.S. The rivers in Arizona are really suffering and the species that depend on them are suffering because of that. If they’re going to be able to survive, they need protection of as many rivers as possible.”
Greenwald also said while the Endangered Species Act has been beneficial for Arizona, there are some issues with the way that it is implemented.
“There are two problems with the implementation of the act,” Greenwald said. “One is drastically inadequate funding for recovery, for listing of species and the other problem has been political interference with the Endangered Species Act and with the Fish and Wildlife Service.”
This has led to multiple issues adequately protecting endangered species.
According to Greenwald, the Arizona Homebuilders Association got the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl delisted in 2006 and it took 17 years of petitions and lawsuits to get them protected again.
“For a species that really so imperiled, it really shouldn’t take that kind of effort,” Greenwald said.
The Center for Biological Diversity is also currently in a lawsuit attempting to obtain additional habitat for the narrow-headed garter snake and the Northern Mexico garter snake. According to Greenwald, under the Trump Administration, the Fish and Wildlife Service reduced the amount of habitat the snakes were originally supposed to be granted.
Greenwald said that the preservation of endangered and threatened species is vitally important to the ecosystem and should be a top priority for American citizens and policy makers.
“Scientists around the world are warning that we’re in an extinction crisis,” Greenwald said. “Species are the building blocks of ecosystems. As we lose more and more species, it indicates that we are degrading ecosystems that we, ourselves, depend on.”
Additionally, Driscoll said that it’s important to work to preserve species before they become endangered.
“When a species is put on the endangered species list, it costs about 1.25 million dollars in conservation to get removed from the endangered species list,” Driscoll said. “If I can stop that from happening before they hit the endangered species list, I can actually take that cost down to a couple hundred thousand dollars. It’s financially better for us to figure out why species are declining and implement conservation actions to stop an animal from becoming listed.”
People can protect endangered species by keeping an eye out and giving animals space when recreating in areas where they are known to be, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Additionally, Greenwald said that people can advocate for more funding for the Endangered Species Act by calling their congressional delegations and letting them know how important it is to them.
Many biologists and environmental advocates agree that the Endangered Species Act has greatly impacted Arizona and has saved species from extinction.
“I really think that Arizona and Arizonans have benefited from the Endangered Species Act and efforts to save parts of its natural heritage,” Greenwald said.
