Mohave County Silent Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to arrests in the case of multiple arsons allegedly committed in the Kingman area.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, police and fire investigators have investigated residential arsons in the Kingman area for the past several months. The fires have all occurred at vacant residences, with no injuries reported, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Mohave County Silent Witness at 1-888-227-8780.
