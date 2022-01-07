The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair is still searching for 500 volunteers to help with the popular Lake Havasu City event.
According to Balloonfest volunteer chairperson Rick Kerber, a wide variety of volunteer positions are still available for members of the community to sign up for. Positions range from manning the information booth to helping with the 5k running—and of course balloon crew.
According to Kerber a majority of the open shifts are either in the morning or the evening.
On Jan. 15, the Balloonfest organization is holding a volunteer meeting at the London Bridge Resort from 9 a.m. to noon. Kerber says in the past the Balloonfest has received a lot of people signing up to volunteer at the meeting.
For those who can’t make the meeting or for those having difficulty signing up to volunteer online Kerber says that next week a volunteer coordinator will be at the Balloonfest office at 2109 McCulloch Blvd. with the sole purpose of helping people sign up to volunteer. The coordinator will be at the office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kerber says there is no deadline for volunteers to sign up.
