A new study looking at the locations with the most female real estate agents found that in Arizona, 53.9% of all real estate agents are women, compared to 55.8% at the national level. The report was conducted by Construction Coverage, a review website, using data from the National Association of Realtors and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Because the real estate profession offers high earnings potential, flexible schedules for families, and a low barrier to entry, it attracts a large number of women who are looking for a career change, a second job, or coming back to the workforce after a career break. In all but 10 states, women make up the majority of real estate agents.
In Arizona, the median earnings for real estate agents is listed at $46,910, compared to the national average of $48,340.
Among large cities, Tucson ranked 10th in the nation, with 63.2 percent of its real estate agents listed as female. Las Vegas was eighth with 65.3 percent.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.