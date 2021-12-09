The Lake Havasu Unified School District will be forced to cut almost $6.2 million worth of spending from its budget if action is not taken soon by the State Legislature according to reports from the Arizona Department of Education
Projections for this year’s state budget show the aggregate expenditure limit, which limits how much money all public school districts can cumulatively spend a year, is expected to decrease. According to Education Forward USA the decrease limit would mean Arizona schools would be unable to spend the $1.1 billion that they have already been allocated and budget for.
According to a report for the Arizona Department of Education, LHUSD would have to cut nearly $6.2 million from its budget expenditure total of $64,577,790. Bullhead City Unified School District would need to cut $2.7 million, Kingman would need to cut $8 million and Parker would have to cut $2 million.
Director of Business Services for LHUSD Mike Murray says the district is “mindful of the concerns regarding the aggregate expenditure limit’ and that they have a meeting schedule with State Rep. Leo Biasiucci next week.
Two thirds of the state legislature will have to vote by March 1 to allow school districts to exceed the aggregate expenditure limit.
The aggregate expenditure limit was added by vote to the Arizona Constitution in 1980.
The formula is calculated each year using the number of student enrollments from the previous year and changes in inflation. Covid-19 caused fewer students to attend class in the 2020-21 school year, decreasing the aggregate expenditure limit.
Another problem is that school funds that used to be exempt from the aggregate expenditure limit aren’t anymore. In 2000 Arizona residents passed Prop. 301 levying six-tenths of sales taxes to education, and then in 2002 residents passed Prop. 104 which said money from Prop. 301 was exempt from the aggregate expenditure limit.
Prop. 301 was set to expire in 2020, but in 2018 the governor and legislature extended the proposition. However, crucially, the governor and legislature did not extend Prop. 104 meaning that $600 million of district funds that did not apply to the aggregate expenditure limit now does.
The issue of a decreased aggregate expenditure limit has been on the forefront of many educators and school board members in the state.
At the last Bullhead City School District Governing Board meeting, board members also made their concerns known to Biasiucci.
“Obviously, we’re going to look at this,” Biasiucci said at the meeting. “Education’s important to me and it’s important to many people in this room. ... We’ll absolutely look into it and make sure that it gets fixed.”
