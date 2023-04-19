Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board has approved almost $6.5 million in improvements to local schools including Nautilus Elementary, Havasupai Elementary and Lake Havasu High School.
According to LHUSD Director of Businesses Services Michael Murray, much of those improvements will be paid for through funding by way of the district’s 2016 voter-approved bond-override. More than six years ago, taxpayers voted in favor of the override, which provided more than $49 million toward capital improvement projects throughout the school district. That funding has been used for long-needed improvements at almost every school in the district.
On Tuesday, the board approved proposals including $375,000 for the replacement of playground equipment structures and safety surface materials at Havasupai Elementary School.
The board also approved a $3.1 million contract with Mesa-based Concord General Contracting, for the purchase of new grading, fencing, parking lot paving, field and playground surfaces, concrete walkways and other amenities at Havasupai Elementary School.
Concord was also hired Tuesday under a $2.9 million proposal to provide the initial phases in new fencing, paving, concrete walkways and other amenity construction at Nautilus Elementary School. According to district records, the projects at Nautilus and Havasupai Elementary Schools will be paid for through district capital funds, or through the school district’s 2016 bond override funding.
“The improvements will be kind of similar to what we’ve seen at Starline and Oro Grande, where we’ve brought the grounds up so they’re more functional,” said school board member Lisa Roman at Tuesday’s meeting. “I think it’s a good use of money. It makes a big difference when the playground is functional and usable for the children, and it also makes it easier to supervise them while they’re at their recess.”
According to Murray, the projects approved this week will be similar to recent construction at Starline and Jamaica Elementary Schools. And after work has been completed at Nautilus and Havasupai Elementary Schools, the district will have about $9 million remaining from its original $49 million in bond-override funding.
“A year from now, a project for Smoketree Elementary School will come before the board, and that will be the last school to see improvements from that funding,” Murray said this week. “The school district has been very aggressive in going to the state to fund other capital improvement projects, and they’ve been working very hard to stretch that $49 million over the past six or seven years.”
When that funding has been depleted, Murray said that another bond-override may be needed years from now - But if such an override is requested, it won’t be nearly the sum requested in 2016.
“When I first took my position in 2017, the state had been cutting the amount of funding schools received for capital improvement projects throughout the state,” Murray said. “We were only receiving about $300,000 per year to fund the entire district’s capital needs. At that time, it was supposed to be around $2.3 million per year.”
Murray says that over the past several years, state capital improvement funding to the school district has been restored. And within the past six years, that funding - as well as the 2016 bond-override - has gone far in improving the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
“Our buildings are more efficient and functional than they’ve ever been, thanks to taxpayers and officials’ efforts to maximize every penny spent.”
At Lake Havasu High School, the board voted on Tuesday to spend $40,000 to renovate the high school’s preschool facility, providing new cabinets, a new sink, plumbing, drywall and painting. According to district records, the project will be paid for through School District capital funds and/or educational grant funding.
Board members approved each contract at its Tuesday meeting by unanimous decision.
