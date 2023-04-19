Nautilus

Thursday’s pep rally at Nautilus Elementary kicked off the school’s new Super Improver Wall.

 Pam Ashley/Today's News-Herald

Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board has approved almost $6.5 million in improvements to local schools including Nautilus Elementary, Havasupai Elementary and Lake Havasu High School.

According to LHUSD Director of Businesses Services Michael Murray, much of those improvements will be paid for through funding by way of the district’s 2016 voter-approved bond-override. More than six years ago, taxpayers voted in favor of the override, which provided more than $49 million toward capital improvement projects throughout the school district. That funding has been used for long-needed improvements at almost every school in the district.

