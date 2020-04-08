The 2020 City Council election will feature six candidates competing for three seats.
The deadline for prospective candidates to submit their petitions and other required documents was on Monday. A total of 10 citizens signaled their interest in running by picking up paperwork from the Lake Havasu City Clerk’s office with six candidates returning signatures and other documents necessary to be included on the ballot.
Incumbents Gordon Groat and David Lane will both be on the ballot in the Aug. 4 primary election along with Mike Bonney, Nancy Campbell, David Jaramillo, and Cameron Moses.
The third seat up for election is currently occupied by councilmember Donna McCoy, who announced she would not seek reelection in January.
