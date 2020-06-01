Mohave County announced six new coronavirus cases and one death on Monday. The death involves a Kingman resident between the ages of 30 and 39, according to the Mohave County Health Department. Of the six new cases, five are in Bullhead City. The sixth case in in Kingman.
There are now 76 confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, with eight deaths, 224 cases and 32 deaths in Kingman, 94 cases and five deaths in Bullhead City, and nine cases in northern county communities. There have been a total of 403 cases and 45 deaths in Mohave County.
Meanwhile, in La Paz County, the Colorado River Indian Tribes announced 36 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The announcement is the largest number of cases reported in a single day in La Paz County. The people were all tested at Parker Indian Health Center and are CRIT members.That brings the total number of cases in La Paz County to 106, with 77 of those being from the Tribes.
