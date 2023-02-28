The county may need to secure electrical services at the Mohave Valley Landfill, at $622,000 expense. But according to county officials, that expense could ultimately save the county money and allow the county to meet EPA regulations in the long run.
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve that expense through funding provided by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
The landfill receives no electricity from local power grids, and has until now relied on power generators to operate necessary equipment at the facility. Connecting the landfill to UniSource Electric services would have an up-front cost far exceeding that of a rental generator or a new generator, according to county records - but within the first ten years, those services’ total cost could be $150,000 less than using a new generator or continuing to rent.
According to county officials, constant power will be necessary to operate to the landfill’s gas system, which was installed in 2020 under a mandate from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in order to reduce possible methane emissions at such facilities nationwide. Under EPA regulations, that system is expected to ensure air quality at the landfill by operating 24 hours per day, year-round.
The county purchased a CAT XQ100 electrical generator to provide the power necessary for the landfill’s gas system. But according to county records, that generator suffered a catastrophic failure after 17 months of use. The county then rented a second generator to serve the landfill, which also began to fail in May 2022. A third generator was substituted in its place, for which the county pays a monthly rental fee. The county is also responsible for maintenance and troubleshooting fees for that generator.
But county records show that over the next 10 years, the cost of continued rental of an electrical generator at the facility will cost county taxpayers $1.03 million. A new electrical generator for the landfill would cost $957,438. But officials estimate that the cost of connecting to three-phase alternating current through UniSource Electrical Services would cost the county $803,863 over the next ten years.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the initial $622,000 expense of District 5 ARPA funding to provide permanent electrical services to the Mohave Valley Landfill, at the board’s next regular meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.