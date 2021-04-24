Lake Havasu City will be busy with a multitude of projects next fiscal year if the proposed Capital Improvement Plan is officially adopted in June.
Lake Havasu City is working towards unveiling a brand new transit system next fiscal year, and it hopes to start construction on a transit transfer station for the system.
The station will be located on Mesquite Avenue at the city-owned Pima Wash parking lot.
Havasu spend $38,896 on designs for the station, which is expected to include ADA accessible public bathrooms. The proposed CIP calls for $200,000 in FY 2021-22 to start construction, and another $200,000 the following year to complete it.
In all, the project is expected to cost $438,896 for both design and construction. Lake Havasu City will pay $102,217 of that, with the rest coming from federal grants.
The proposed CIP budgets $1 million for the Downtown Catalyst, all in FY2021-22. The Downtown Catalyst project was awarded half of the $2 million prize money Havasu won from its runner up finish in the America’s Best Communities competition back in 2017. Mayor Cal Sheehy said during the CIP work session on Thursday that the catalyst project was envisioned as a public-private partnership that would be located on the city-owned lot at Quiero and Main Street – commonly called Springberg-McAndrew Park.
Sheehy noted that no private investors have come forward, but the city has started looking into developing the public gathering spaces envisioned in the project.
Public Works Director Greg Froslie said the city interviewed two potential architects to design the catalyst project earlier this week, and city staff will meet to discuss which firm to start negotiating a contract with today.
The London Bridge has been in Lake Havasu City for 50 years in October, and the lights that illuminate it are also that old. Next fiscal year the proposed CIP sets aside $300,000 to replace the lights with LED lights with a so-called Smart Control Device.
“We are looking at replacing those lights and adding some new technology that would give us some availability to change the colors and something with a little more pizazz – if you will,” Froslie.
Froslie said the city’s goal is to complete the project in time for the London Bridge’s big 50th anniversary celebration in October.
The City Council decided to purchase the former Havasu Fitness property at 92 Acoma Boulevard with the plan to turn it into a municipal courthouse last year. Now the CIP calls for the necessary modifications to the building to turn it from a gym into a courthouse.
The CIP plans to spend a total of $1.7 million to finish the designs and complete the renovations in FY2021-22.
In last year’s CIP the council set aside a total of $7 million for a new courthouse. At that time the council expected to build the courthouse on its existing city hall campus with construction expected at that time be begin in FY2022-23 and take two years to complete.
But those plans changed quickly when the property right next to city hall became available. The council decided to purchase the facility for $3.3 million in August and also spent $60,000 on renovation designs last year. The property purchase and the renovations are expected to cost a combined $4.8 million.
The Aquatic Center was the focus of a formal facility assessment back in 2016-17, and the heating, ventilation , and air conditioning systems were identified as one of the community center’s most immediate needs.
Froslie said the city finally has money set aside to tackle what is expected to be a costly project totaling $2,250,000.
The current CIP has $50,000 set aside to design the HVAC improvements.
Froslie said city staff got a late start to that process, but he said they have selected an engineer and are currently negotiating a contract that will come to City Council for approval.
Once the designs are complete, the proposed CIP for next year calls for $2.2 million to install.
“The pool area is so humid it makes it miserable for the people who are not in the pool,” Froslie said. “So we are putting some new units on there to make that situation a little better.”
The proposed CIP brings back a $1.2 million project to repave the Main Street portion of McCulloch Boulevard that was skipped over this year.
Froslie said Havasu had enough money to complete the project as scheduled, but the timing just didn’t work out last year.
“We were prepared to do that, however, with the pandemic and challenges that those shops were already facing with being closed we didn’t feel it was right to go in there and close down that street, for even a short period of time, when they were just starting to reopen,” Froslie said.
Although the project was pushed off this year, Froslie said it is a high priority, calling the current pavement “beyond repair.”
“There is no maintenance that we can even do on it to improve it. We are going to remove and replace it,” he said. “I think it will be a welcome improvement. I don’t know about you, but when I watch videos of all those beautiful car shows all I see are the cracks in the pavement. So hopefully we can make that improvement this year.”
Although plans for upgrades to the Chip Drive Lift Station’s electrical system haven’t appeared in Havasu’s past five-year spending plans, Froslie said it has become a pressing need over the past 12 months.
“We are experiencing some significant issues with the electrical systems actually starting on fire every once in a while,” Froslie said. “So we are putting band aids on it until we hopefully get this approved so we can upgrade the electrical on one of our major lift stations.”
The project is expected to cost $550,000, all in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Havasu’s plans to bring a second water source online that is capable of filling 100 percent of the city’s needs kicked off during the current fiscal year and Froslie said the plan is to wrap up work in FY2021-22.
“By this time next year, maybe a little sooner, we will be pumping water to the treatment plants,” Froslie said.
Froslie said the project has been going according to plan, and the city actually expects to be able to produce more water with both of the new wells than they originally expected. Froslie said one of the wells has already been completely drilled, the casting installed, and testing is complete.
The proposed CIP budgets another $1.6 million to finish up designs and finish construction of the wells and corresponding pipes to transport the water to treatment plants. Including money spent last year, the total cost of the project would be $4,369,835.
Above: In a photo from 2010, the late Butch Wood, Lake Havasu City Public Works' former water division utility supervisor, points out elements of the city’s primary horizontal water collection well that is located in London Bridge Beach on the Island.
Designs were completed this year to rehabilitate and reconstruct the taxiway out at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport and the proposed CIP would wrap up the project with actual construction.
Although one of the more expensive projects in the CIP with a price tag of $8.5 million for construction in FY2021-22, Froslie told the City Council that the project is entirely funded through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Such large grants are not uncommon for the airport to receive. In the proposed CIP there are a total of $17,947,442 in projects at the airport over the next five years combined. But 84 percent of that will be paid for through FAA grants and another 8 percent will come from grants from the Arizona Department of Transportation. Lake Havasu City is expected to pay 8 percent, or about $1.4 million, on those projects over the next five years.
Froslie said the public works department requested $500,000 for new hangers at the airport, and the proposed CIP spreads out that request over the next two fiscal years starting with $250,000 in FY2021-22.
Froslie said there is high demand for hangers at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The idea is for the city to build hangers it could rent out.
The CIP projects that such hangers would pay for themselves in about 12 years, then would provide a positive revenue stream moving forward.
Michael Zogg / Today's News-Herald
The CIP projects a total of $63.9 million in one-time purchases over the next five years for everything from to roads, water and wastewater infrastructure, parks, public safety, the airport, drainage, and other general city projects.
Nearly half of that spending — about $34.4 million worth — is scheduled to take place in Fiscal Year 2021-22, which kicks off on July 1.
During a work session with City Council and city staff on Thursday, Public Works Director Greg Froslie called the total price tag for projects this year “unusually large,” but there are several different factors that payed into it.
Froslie explained that, while most of the projects in last year’s CIP were completed or are expected to be finished by the end of the year, there were a couple high-dollar projects that were delayed for various reasons. The money for those projects — several million dollars’ worth — is still set aside so if approved by council that money budgeted this year will simply roll over for the same project next fiscal year.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen also told the council that staff is recommending that the city continue to use its construction sales tax as the dedicated funding source for general government projects in the CIP. She said the past two years that has provided $2.2 million for CIP projects, but based on increased revenue from the tax over the past year the city now projects $2.5 million per year from the tax.
In addition to the construction sales tax, CIP projects are funded by multiple enterprise funds held by the city, such as water and wastewater, the Highway User Revenue Fund for roads, and grants or other outside funding sources.
Each funding source can only be used for particular types of projects in the CIP.
The City Council is expecting to adopt new utility rates at a meeting next month, which will produce more revenue for both systems as well. Together maintaining water and sewer infrastructure make up more than half the cost of the CIP over the next five years.
As proposed the CIP plans to spend $8.8 million in FY2022-23, $11.3 million in FY2023-24, $2.8 million in FY 2024-25, and $6.7 million in FY2025-26.
All of the projects in the CIP are fully funded, meaning they all have identified where the money will come from, and Olsen said the city will not need to incur any debt in order to complete them.
During the presentation, Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she has concerns that many of the projects in the CIP have lower estimates than the project will actually cost. She said her construction business has dealt with skyrocketing costs for asphalt and other raw construction materials during the pandemic.
City Manager Jess Knudson acknowledged that cost estimates are particularly difficult to pin down these days. He said city engineers will continue to look at cost estimates for all the projects in the CIP until it is finalized in June.
How important is a community center on McCulloch near the wash with its concrete bed and cement benches, saloons, tattoo parlors, gun and pawn shops? That 2nd place contest award has been milked dry and any reference to it is a joke! A project? How about the gridlock this weekend from traffic coming off the 95 onto lake Havasu Ave or those coming down McCulloch attempting to meander over that three lane relic? How about curbs for those downhill streets full of debris during monsoon season or a contract with a company that knows how to clean streets! As usual the wanna do's are already overwhelmed with cannot completes!
Great news!
I love that our town is investing in itself and that our council members are staying budget conscientious!
Really? I don't see, nor hear it that way on the street. But I suppose it's good news for the majority.
Wages way behind new home prices.
All great news for Havasu, but I would love to see the City intice someone to come in and build a large apartment complex. Businesses all over town are begging for help, and frontline workers can no longer afford housing, so they are leaving the area. Where is the affordable housing in this town?? At this point, there is none. With the growth of Havasu, we better figure out how to bring workers, and how to house workers, or we will once again, fail to meet the customer service required for larger cities.
[thumbup]
