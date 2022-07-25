The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to discuss and possibly approve the installation of solar energy facilities in the area of Griffith Industrial Park, presenting a possible new bulwark against possible future power shortages throughout the Southwest.
Minnesota-based Greenstone Land Holdings is now seeking a license agreement to authorize location, construction, maintenance and operation of solar-electric distribution line facilities at Griffith Industrial Park. The 25-year license agreement could assuage present concerns about future power shortages as receding water levels threaten power production at hydroelectric dams Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
The 640-acre development was classified as a solar energy overlay zone in a 3-2 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in May, despite outcry from the residents of nearby Golden Valley — and a recommendation against the project by the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission in March.
“We need solar energy,” Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop said in May. “It’s just a matter of when and where it’s going to be. Lake Powell and Lake Mead are dropping in elevation, and they’re soon not going to be able to provide power across various states. It’s becoming a real concern, especially throughout the Southwest.”
Greenstone, however, won’t be the first solar energy project to attempt a foothold in the area of Griffith Industrial Park, about 15 miles South of Kingman.
Less than nine months ago, the area was prepared for development – with the addition of a $750,000 road to accommodate Pegasus Group Holdings in the construction of what was once planned as a $3 billion solar data center. The project was initially touted by self-help guru Tony Robbins, as well as brand ambassador Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who joined Mohave County officials at a groundbreaking ceremony for the project in 2019.
Pegasus would not see the benefit of the county’s investment, however, as Pegasus defaulted on its purchase of the land in November. Whether Greenstone can succeed where Pegasus may have failed could be decided next week, however. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve a possible 25-year license agreement with Greenstone Land Holdings for the pending solar project, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
