The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to discuss and possibly approve the installation of solar energy facilities in the area of Griffith Industrial Park, presenting a possible new bulwark against possible future power shortages throughout the Southwest.

Minnesota-based Greenstone Land Holdings is now seeking a license agreement to authorize location, construction, maintenance and operation of solar-electric distribution line facilities at Griffith Industrial Park. The 25-year license agreement could assuage present concerns about future power shortages as receding water levels threaten power production at hydroelectric dams Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

