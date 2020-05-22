The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will interview seven candidates for the county manager position. Current County Manager Mike Hendrix will retire on June 30.
Two of the seven candidates are current Mohave County employees: Timothy Walsh Jr. is director of the Development Services Department, and Yvonne Orr is the assistant to the county manager.
The other candidates are Scott Albert of Richardson, Texas; Bassam (Sam) Elters of Phoenix, Ronda Perez of Lancaster, California; Paul Van Haute of Eatonton, Georgia; and David Williams of Prescott Valley.
The candidates were chosen by a selection committee comprised of Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham, Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler, Retired Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks, Sheriff Doug Schuster and County Attorney Matt Smith, or suggested by the supervisors themselves.
The committee chose five applicants to interview and one of those applicants withdrew. The initial set of applicants was interviewed on Wednesday, May 13, receiving the following grades: Elters received “1A,” Van Haute received “1B.”
Williams was evaluated as a “3” and Scott Albert from Richardson, Texas was “not recommended.”
The other three candidates – including the two who are currently employed by the county – were suggested by the supervisors.
County staff will invite selected candidates to conduct face-to-face and video interviews with the board starting next week. The county will reimburse candidates for travel and one night lodging for the interview.
The interviews are held in executive session and the decision itself will follow in an open meeting, according to a county press release issued Wednesday, May 19.
No further information will be released on the seven candidates at this time, the release read.
The position will pay from $116,000 to $180,000 a year, according to the county’s job posting.
(1) comment
Good luck working for those cheap skates at the board of Supervisors... lol
SMH!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.