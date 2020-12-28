Saturday was a landmark day for Milton and Dorcas Roper, who officially reached 75 years of marriage, a milestone that was filled with good and bad times.
When asked to describe 75 years of marriage, Dorcas, 90, answered, “You only want the good times, don’t you?”
“They outweigh the bad times. I think the main thing is in 75 years, loving each other, caring for each other and communication.”
The Ropers usually celebrate their anniversary every year with their adult children and grandkids, but their special day looked different this year due to the pandemic. Dorcas said they had no plans for a large celebration because they wanted to stay safe due to their age and Milton, 95, being a diabetic. Milton also suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
“We have to be careful,” Dorcas said.
As a teen, Dorcas met her husband when Milton served in the Navy during World War II, and the two connected through a series of letters. After writing to him while he was stationed in Alaska, he answered and when Milton came home, they dated for more than a year and eventually got married.
The Ropers, who are originally from Orange County, California, officially made the move to Lake Havasu City 25 years ago after retiring and traveling in a motorhome full time for five years. After they considered moving to Oregon, a place they loved visiting, the proximity to their family in Southern California was the deciding factor in moving to Havasu. Dorcas said Milton and their oldest son loved the lake in Havasu.
Their youngest son David Roper, 64, described their marriage as a “great joy.”
“75 years is quite a milestone,” David said.
Grandson Robert Roper, 54, also had thoughts on his grandparents’ anniversary.
“They’ve always been an example of what marriage is supposed to be and always been a joy to be around,” Robert said.
For any other married couples, Dorcas’ advice for a long-lasting marriage is simple:
“Just having patience with each other and loving each other a lot,” she said.
