(Summer) School is out!
For the past month, the Lake Havasu Unified School District has held summer school classes at all eight of its school sites, the second year it has been able to do so. Nearly 750 students from kindergarten to the 12th grade attended summer courses from June 1 to June 29 either to review material they were struggling with, to get ahead on their studies or just to get used to going to school.
Jaime Festa-Daigle, director of student achievement for LHUSD, says in past years due to limited resources the district only offered summer school at three sites, one Title 1 elementary school, Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School.
But thanks to federal funds like the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund, Festa-Daigle says the district was not only able to expand to offering summer classes at all LHUSD schools but also offer two kindergarten boot camps at each elementary school.
In addition to the extra funds making this summer school expansion possible at LHUSD, it’s also able to happen because teachers and staff volunteer to spend their summers running the classes.
“We all know how difficult it is for staffing right now and especially with the burnout that is happening with teachers,” Festa-Daigle said. “To have 100 of our staff members be willing to teach summer school says a lot about our staff I think.”
Why go to class in the summer
There are multiple reasons a student attends summer school, Festa-Daigle says, and the reasons can vary depending on the grade level.
For example, at the high school Festa-Daigle says while some students take summer school for credit recovery, others are taking classes to get a head start on the next year.
However, elementary and middle school students took summer courses because they weren’t at their grade level in either reading or math by the school year and need some more attention to help them catch up.
“It could be for a variety of reasons—it could be absences, it could be they just weren’t performing at grade level or it could be something very specific such as they might be special education students or English as a second language learners,” Festa-Daigle said. “But that grade level was for the most part remediation”
LHUSD only started offering its kindergarten boot camp last year but Festa-Daigle says there has been a noticeable difference in the students who go through the boot camp before the first day of school.
Festa-Daigle says she hears anecdotes about the students who attended the boot camp and were better prepared for the first day of school. They know where to line up and they aren’t frightened by all the strange sights and sounds of this new place.
“Students and families come to the first day of kindergarten comfortable,” Festa-Daigle said.
In addition to helping with those first steps into school, Festa-Daigle says boot camp students also scored slightly higher on their Dibels, reading assessment, although it remains to be seen what the long term effects of that are.
Lingering Effects of Covid
The reason the federal government has provided public schools with ESSER funds is to help address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, one of those effects being learning loss. Festa-Daigle says the district has seen students with some learning gaps but that it is “all over the board.”
The good thing, though, are students are very malleable and can catch up quickly, Festa-Daigle says. So as long as teachers can catch the students who are struggling early and address the issue with target practice most students can get back to grade level.
“I still think students are exiting school by the end caught up and at grade level,” Festa-Daigle said. “We are seeing students be successful as they exit—it just might look a little different and it requires us to be flexible.”
According to Festa-Daigle, what might look different are the ways the schools try to help those students who need more attention.
“You will see more tools that will look like small groups, after school tutoring, targeted practice—it might be a computer program for extra practice but really targeting the skills students need in reading and math,” Festa-Daigle said
As an example during this year’s summer school, Festa-Daigle says, the district used a reading program that saw students increase by a full grade in just four weeks.
According to Festa-Daigle, LHUSD may have to eventually shrink down the number of summer schools they offer, as the federal funds run but she is hopeful that the kindergarten boot camp is something that can become a permanent offering.
