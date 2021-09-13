Music, food, livestock, and many other forms of entertainment will greet attendees at the 75th Annual Mohave County Fair, set to open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday. Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children under the age of 5 get in for free. Tickets for veterans, first responders and seniors over the age of 65 – all with ID – cost $5.
“We’re inviting the community to come and join us at the Mohave County Fair,” said Kristen Scholl, fair committee chair. “We’ll be celebrating 75 years of the Mohave County Fair, from 1946 to 2021. We’ll have food vendors, carnival rides, livestock shows, small animals to see, 4-H displays, baked goods, paintings, children’s crafts, quilts, topography. We have a little bit of everything in the display hall.”
The fair association booth in the display hall will have a drawing as well as a display celebrating 75 years of the Mohave County Fair. The fair committee will be accepting submissions of memorabilia for the display through Monday, Sept. 13, and people will be able to submit favorite memories throughout the fair.
“We ended up with quite a few pictures,” Scholl said. “It’s fun to see how the styles of fairs have changed over the years.”
Also new to the fair this year is the Story Walk, which Scholl said provides families the opportunity to engage in a fair-wide walk through a story.
“It’s just a fun way for kids and their parents to enjoy a good story together, because being literate is really important for kids’ success in life,” she said. “If they know how to read and enjoy reading, it helps them with their education.”
Thursday’s entertainment will include the High Desert Band from 2–4 p.m., and All Starz Gym from 4–6 p.m. A livestock judging event will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Betty Short Show Ring, to be followed by 4-H judging, pot-bellied pigs, reptiles and pocket pets at noon. Open livestock judging for goats, swine, sheep and cattle, in that order, will begin at 1 p.m. Goat Showmanship and market goat and breeding divisions kick off at 4 p.m., and swine showmanship, market swine and breeding divisions at 7 p.m.
The opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the exhibit hall, which will be the location for competitive open exhibits, vendor booths and the Story Walk throughout the fair.
Friday will see All Starz Gym return from 1–2:30 p.m., along with the Kid & Nic Show from 2:30–4:30 p.m. The Ray Gunn Band will take the stage from 4:30–6:30 p.m., and Brad Johnson & The Killin’ Time Band from 6:30–10:30 p.m.
Small animal showmanship divisions, market divisions and cavy showmanship will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by sheep showmanship, market sheep and breeding at 4 p.m. Beef showmanship, market beef and breeding, along with a livestock round robin, are set for 7 p.m.
Also on Friday at 4 p.m. is a gymkhana along with barrels, keyhole, poles and speed barrel events at Martin Swanty Arena.
Little Town will kick off Saturday’s entertainment from 10–11:30 a.m. followed by the Catbone Blues Band from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All Starz Gym will return from 1–3 p.m., and the Briana Payne Band will follow from 3:30–6:30 p.m. The Swillers Band will finish off Saturday’s entertainment from 6:30–10:30 p.m.
Small animal round robin showmanship and small animal conformation kickoff at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a parade of champions at 5:30 p.m. and a livestock auction at 6 p.m.
Sunday will see Little Town take the stage again from 10–11:30 a.m., followed by music by numerous churches including The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, Living Word Lutheran Church, Living Faith Assembly of God and Hilltop Foursquare Church.
Additional entertainment for the fair includes a stilt walker, guitarist and The Gun Slingers. The fair’s carnival will open at 4 p.m. Thursday, noon on Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Presale tickets are currently available for the carnival for $30, a savings of $10 when compared to the $40 cost at the event. Presale tickets are available at Mission Bank at 2439 Hualapai Mountain Road; the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.; and the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce at 309 E. Beale St.
“There will be lots of food vendors, we’ll have the bands, the commercial vendors,” Scholl said. “I think there’s just a lot to do at the fair; a lot to watch and see and do. Come have fun. The fair’s a good way for the community to come together and see the good our kids are doing in our community. It’s fun to see the talent the kids have, the talent the adults have. We have some really cool stuff coming in that started coming in yesterday. We have some talented artists in our community.”
