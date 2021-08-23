KINGMAN – Covid-19 has claimed the lives of eight more Mohave County residents a full eight months after life-saving vaccinations became available.
The new deaths, along with 175 new cases of the coronavirus, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Friday. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and noon on Friday.
Of the eight new deaths, three were in the age groups under 60, as deaths trend younger in the county since the appearance of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, and as more older adults receive vaccines.
Three deaths were logged in the Kingman medical service area, including one in the 30-39 age range. The other local deaths involved patients in the 60-69 and 80-89 age brackets.
Fourth of the deaths were in the Bullhead City service area – one each ages 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79. The other death was logged in the Lake Havasu City service area, and adult in the 60-69 age range.
The Kingman area recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 80, nearly half of which were recorded in the age groups over 60 that have accounted for about 97% of the coronavirus deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 16 new cases ages 60-69, and 10 each ages 50-59 and 70-79. There were also 10 cases each in the 0-19, 11-19 and 30-39 age groups, and six ages 20-29.
Another 70 new cases were confirmed in the Bullhead City medical service area, and 23 in the Lake Havasu City service area. There were also two new cases confirmed in the communities in the Arizona Strip.
Cases and deaths have been spiking for more than a month in the county, with 663 new cases and 15 deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18. More than 50 county residents have died in the past four weeks.
That’s up from 660 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 18; 418 cases and 11 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 4; and 441 cases and 13 deaths in the week ending July 28.
The surge, from less than 100 cases a week in June to more than 600 a week, has been attributed to the low covid-19 vaccination rate in the county and the dominance of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41.2% of county residents have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine. That compares to 54.8% statewide, and more than 70% nationwide. Slightly more than one-third of county residents – 73,574 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.
According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 218 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 169, Kingman with 168, Fort Mohave with 68, Golden Valley with 38 and Mohave Valley with 25. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.
Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,009 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,072 for Bullhead City, 5,838 for Kingman, 2,111 for Fort Mohave, 1,302 for Golden Valley, 980 for Mohave Valley and 492 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.
There have also been 174 cases in Topock, 81 in Dolan Springs, 59 in Meadview and 50 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.
The age of the average covid-19 victim in the county is 74 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 11.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.
County health officials have logged 24,830 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 27,420 cases in the county. The county counts 729 deaths, while the state reports 833.
County health officials report that 22,097 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Aug. 20 there were 130 new cases from 1,027 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 13%.
The positivity rate in the county was 8% (76/947) on Friday, Aug. 13; 16% (89/542) on Sunday, Aug. 15; 22% (158/705) on Monday, Aug. 16; 4% (35/827) on Tuesday, Aug. 17; 25% (134/498) on Wednesday, Aug. 18; and 2% (83/1470) on Since the beginning of the pandemic 239,016 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.
Statewide on Saturday, AZDHS was reporting 36 new deaths and 3,195 new cases from 42,813 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 982,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,597 have died.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 38 million confirmed cases and 628,000 deaths the morning of Saturday, Aug. 21. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.
Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,420,637 deaths from more than 211 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Aug. 21.
To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.
For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.
A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Vaccines for ages 12-17 are also available at Uptown Drug. Appointments are required.
For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.
The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.
