A Lake Havasu City 8-year-old was among 13 finalists in Bashas’ annual donut flavor competition. Emily Barney said she was “shocked” when she found out she was a finalist in the competition for her “Chai-Tastic” donut recipe. It’s described as a spicy donut made with a cinnamon glaze, and containing cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger and Greek yogurt. She was the youngest finalist in the competition.
“She’s a big ‘Kids Baking Championship’ fan. She goes into the kitchen and tries to make one thing that I ultimately have to clean up after,” said her father, Patrick Barne. “She likes to replicate what she sees and make it taste good.”
Patrick Barney says Emily was introduced to chai tea by a friend from India.
“She’s become a pretty good baker,” Patrick Barney said. “She does things independently. She’s a little messy in the kitchen, but she usually says ‘Come here and try this’ and I’m usually the one that does. Mom does when she gets home from work.”
Ultimately, the top winners of the Bashas’ kids competition was a 12-year-old from Queen Creek, who submitted an Italian-inspired Kinder Joy donut filled with buttercream and topped with chocolate hazelnut spread and covered in crushed wafer cookies. Phoenix resident Heather Hirsch submitted the winning donut in the adult category. Her greek-inspired baklava donut is made with cinnamon, then dipped in a honey glaze and topped with chopped pistachios. Mesa resident Kristine Pearce, who works at a Bashas’ supermarket Phoenix, submitted the winning donut in the member/employee category. Her Peruvian-inspired Delirium Donut is filled with Bavarian cream, topped with chocolate icing, sprinkled with crushed pecans, and drizzled with caramel. All three winning donuts will be available for purchase in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state starting this Friday. The winners will receive one dozen donuts every month for a year, and $500 in prizes.
