There has been no change in the status of an 8-year-old girl who was hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend after a near-drowning at London Bridge Beach.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, the victim - who may have been submerged beneath the water for as long as five minutes during the incident - remains in critical condition at a Las Vegas pediatric intensive care unit.
The incident took place on May 27, during Havasu’s busy Memorial Day weekend. Emergency first responders were called to London Bridge Beach at about 2 p.m. that afternoon, after the victim reportedly disappeared underwater while swimming with a group of older children.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses were performing CPR on the victim when Mohave County boating safety officers arrived. The victim is believed to have been underwater for three to five minutes before she was found and brought to shore prior to deputies’ arrival.
The victim was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and later flown to a hospital in Las Vegas for emergency treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.