8-year-old California girl involved in London Bridge Beach drowning incident

Patrol boats from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety investigated Saturday's drowning of an 8-year-old California girl at London Bridge Beach.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

There has been no change in the status of an 8-year-old girl who was hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend after a near-drowning at London Bridge Beach.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, the victim - who may have been submerged beneath the water for as long as five minutes during the incident - remains in critical condition at a Las Vegas pediatric intensive care unit.

