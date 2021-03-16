Mohave County taxpayers will pay $800,000 to provide a road for a project that broke ground with great fanfare two years ago near Interstate 40.
Some Mohave County Supervisors were wary about the company’s future during Monday’s board meeting, but county officials say the project could have long-term benefits for the region’s economic development.
Pegasus Group Holdings broke ground on the HIVE project in 2019. The project’s groundbreaking was attended by famous figures such as self-help guru Tony Robbins and the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.
It was promoted as a $3 billion, 340 megawatt solar-powered data center to be built in Mohave County. Although plans for the project were stalled due to reported financial missteps amid the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved an $800,000 expense on Monday to provide a paved road for the planned facility, south of Kingman on I-40, north of the Griffith Industrial Park.
Supervisor Ron Gould was the sole vote against the road proposal. He said he was skeptical of Pegasus’ ability to follow through on its promised facility.
“This company is essentially defunct,” Gould said at the meeting. “They’re auctioning off their equipment, they fired all of their employees. They’re the only business that would be on this section of road. The county has a lot of transportation needs where $800,000 would be better spent. (The Pegasus project) has not materialized, and I see no reason to spend this money.”
The road would be constructed by Utah-based Perco Rock Company, providing about 13,200 feet of two-lane roadway that may connect unincorporated county industrial areas to Oatman Highway. According to county officials, it isn’t just Pegasus that could benefit from the road, but other possible companies as well. The project would cost an estimated $782,522, with a portion of the project’s funding sourced from next year’s county budget. $436,475 in Highway User Revenue Funding would also be allocated the project, according to Mohave County Public Works Department.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, Pegasus Group Holdings is still recovering from financial missteps by its former executives, as well as the ongoing crisis. The HIVE project is planned to encompass more than 700 acres between Kingman and Topock. The data center was touted two years ago as a means to provide internet and broadband technology to areas of Mohave County that lack internet access.
Although the Board of Supervisors appeared frustrated with Pegasus officials’ failure to begin their announced project, Bishop said the benefit of the road’s construction for economic development outweighed the risk posed by possible inaction by the company. The project was expected to add hundreds of jobs during the construction phase and 50 permanent local jobs upon completion, according to statements in 2019 by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
“Economic development is the future of Mohave County,” Bishop said. “I think this is forward-thinking. The county has been planning for the I-40 Griffith Industrial Park for about 20 years. I think the (paved road) is a good investment, and growth in the area is imminent. It’s coming.”
The HIVE would be the largest facility of its kind in the U.S., according to a statement by the company last February. At the time, Pegasus was raising $12.8 billion to fund The Hive project. Those efforts were stalled by the onset of the epidemic, but now the county will spend about $800,000 of its own to provide a paved road for the project as it awaits construction.
“Pegasus, like many other companies, has been affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus,” the company said in a social media statement last April. “We have enormous respect for Mohave County and we have every intention of meeting all of our financial and moral obligations so that we may continue to be a pillar of the business community.”
According to Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, the HIVE Project is still supported by Pegasus, as well as Robbins and Ferguson. But the construction of a road in the area could also serve other industries. According to Ursenbach, Meyer Distributing is seeking to expand in the area of I-40 near Kingman, and two other corporations have secured thousands of acres for future facilities.
“We can put the (road) off for six months or one year, but there will still be a need for it,” Ursenbach told supervisors at Monday’s meeting.
