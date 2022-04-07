A Laughlin woman who was shot during a confrontation with Bullhead City Police officers in January is now awaiting trial on a slew of Arizona and Nevada felony charges.
Patsy Thompson, 83, now remains in custody at Clark County Detention Center on $20,000 bond. According to jail records, Thompson has been charged with counts of willful killing of an animal and discharging a weapon in a prohibited area. As of Thursday, Arizona Supreme Court records showed that she was also awaiting extradition to Arizona on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and unlawful flight from law enforcement in the January incident.
“She will likely be extradited (to Mohave County) when her Nevada cases conclude,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman this week. “There is nothing unusual about this procedure. When Nevada is done we will get her, and once she is transported to Arizona, and she will have her initial court appearance within 24 hours of arriving in our jail.”
But it remains to be seen how soon Thompson’s felony case may be resolved in Nevada.
The case began Jan. 19, when police say Thompson entered a Fort Mohave veterinary clinic. The animal had been shot, according to police – by Thompson, herself. Thompson’s dog died before it could receive treatment, police say, and animal clinic workers said they would be unable to help her.
Police say Thompson left the location and drove to a pharmacy in the Bullhead City area, where she allegedly entered with a handgun and demanded prescription medication before leaving the store.
Thompson was allegedly driving away from the scene when responding Bullhead City Police officers intercepted her, according to initial statements by law enforcement. Thompson’s vehicle was stopped, but police say she was seen brandishing a handgun in view of officers.
The two officers, identified as Bullhead City Police officer Michael Santa Rosa and Angel Gomez, fired their weapons during the confrontation. Thompson was struck once in the area of her jaw, and was transported from the scene to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment of her injuries. From there, Thompson was released into the custody of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Thompson’s next hearing in Clark County District Court will be a scheduled April 28 status conference in the case.
