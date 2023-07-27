A date has been set. The 88 acres between the Islander Resort and the Nautical Beachfront Resort on the Island in Lake Havasu City will be auctioned off at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sep. 28. at the Mohave County Courthouse.

It was determined by the Arizona State Land Department that this stretch of land would be sold to the highest bidder following an inquiry from APX West, a real estate development company in Lake Havasu City.

