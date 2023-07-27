A date has been set. The 88 acres between the Islander Resort and the Nautical Beachfront Resort on the Island in Lake Havasu City will be auctioned off at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sep. 28. at the Mohave County Courthouse.
It was determined by the Arizona State Land Department that this stretch of land would be sold to the highest bidder following an inquiry from APX West, a real estate development company in Lake Havasu City.
“It is the ASLD’s mission to responsibly manage the State’s Land Trust and to generate maximum revenues, through prudent planning decisions for the Beneficiaries,” said Lynn Cordova, public information officer for ASLD. “ASLD proactively prepares, markets, and takes to auction land it knows will be desirable.”
The land has been appraised at 7.4 million dollars and that will be the starting bid. Each bid after must be made in minimum increments of $100,000, according to the Land Auction Notice.
As of now, APX West are the only bidders who have made public their intentions to bid.
“It could be just us or there could be 10people there,” said Dustin Runyon, partner in APX West.
To bid on the land, all interested parties must complete “due diligence” steps according to Cordova. This includes researching the records of local jurisdictions and submitting requested documents. This, in addition to a $2,000 application fee, will qualify the individual or agency to bid on the land.
Then, prior to bidding, the bidder must show the ASLD representative a Cashier’s Check made out to the amount of $2,127,172. All of the money will go towards K-12 schools in Arizona.
While APX West has been public about their intent to bid on the land, company officials have not yet shared what they plan on doing with the land.
“As of right now, our goal is simply just to acquire the land,” Runyon said. “Once we acquire the property, we want to do the land as much justice as we possibly can in providing a wonderful product for Lake Havasu City.”
However, some community members are opposed to the land being auctioned off.
“It’s not in the citizens of Lake Havasu and the voters of Lake Havasu to develop that as anything other than what it is – a source of recreation,” said Sam Scarmado, a business owner and former Lake Havasu City Council member. “We certainly don’t need a couple more hundred houses or storage units.”
Additionally, Scarmado is concerned about the traffic on the London Bridge if there were to be houses or a resort developed. He proposes that if this land was to be developed, there should be a second bridge built to access the Island.
Above all, Scarmado said that he thinks the land – which includes all the shoreline between the Islander Resort and the Nautical Beachfront Resort – being auctioned off would limit public beach access. This is something that he worked to preserve when he was on the City Council.
“When I was on council, we set up an Island-specific plan that precluded it ever being developed for anything,” Scarmado said, “and I don’t know why the city when they updated it that they didn’t take that into account.”
There was a general plan update in 2016 in which this land was no longer protected from being developed.
However, if the land is to be auctioned off, Scarmado proposes that the city be the ones to bid on the land and keep it as a source of recreation for Lake Havasu City residents.
Nevertheless, the auction will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28, and as of now, the city has no intention of bidding on the land or keeping it from being developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.