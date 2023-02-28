For residents intrigued by vintage hot rods, this week’s scheduled car show is bound to fulfill car admirers’ needs.
Heading into their eighth year is the annual Havasu Deuce Show, which is a prominent feature of Lake Havasu City’s nonprofit organization Havasu Deuces. The group of 1932 Ford enthusiasts support other community organizations and service groups through donations raised from their yearly car show. Some of the recipients include, but are not limited to, Lake Havasu Sea Scouts, Faith and Grace Domestic Violence Shelter and local rest homes.
According to volunteer and event promoter Kathy Silverthorn-Totzke, the show was created in 2015 by Havasu residents Dick Raczuk, Don Sauberan, Joe Mitchell and Don Schulz to showcase 1932 Ford automobiles. By inviting the general public to partake in the week’s free activities, proceeds from donations are able to sustain the needs of the aforementioned groups.
In a release provided by Silverthorn-Totzke, last year’s event drew in 450 cars, which is more than double the 200 cars that were featured in the first year. An estimated 500 cars are expected to make their way to Havasu for this week’s car show, the release further states.
On Thursday, residents can head to the Deuces Downtown event in Havasu’s downtown district between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to indulge in a preview of registered cars. Although the free event will display 1932 Fords, car owners of models from 1957 and earlier are welcomed to participate.
Registered car participants are set to perform garage tours between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday followed by a 5:30 p.m. dinner at Shugrue’s Restaurant. Silverthorn-Totzke advises dinner attendees to purchase tickets ahead of time due to limited availability.
The public is invited back on Saturday for the group’s Show and Shine event, which displays all of the participating cars. The main showcase will take place at the Rotary Park Ballfields from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gates opening at 7 a.m. Car owners are welcomed to register for the Show and Shine on the day of the event.
Saturday’s showing will also feature food vendors, a beer garden and music for all attendees.
Registration for Deuces Downtown and Friday’s dinner will take place on Thursday and Friday at the Hampton Inn located at 245 London Bridge Rd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The required tickets for the garage tours can also be purchased at the Hampton Inn.
