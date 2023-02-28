8th Annual Havasu Deuce Show

Nonprofit organization Havasu Deuces will host their 8th Annual Havasu Deuce Show this week. A preview of 1932 Ford automobiles and other models will be displayed in Downtown Lake Havasu City on Thursday afternoon followed by the main Show and Shine at the Rotary Park Ballfields on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Kathy Silverthorn-Totzke

For residents intrigued by vintage hot rods, this week’s scheduled car show is bound to fulfill car admirers’ needs.

Heading into their eighth year is the annual Havasu Deuce Show, which is a prominent feature of Lake Havasu City’s nonprofit organization Havasu Deuces. The group of 1932 Ford enthusiasts support other community organizations and service groups through donations raised from their yearly car show. Some of the recipients include, but are not limited to, Lake Havasu Sea Scouts, Faith and Grace Domestic Violence Shelter and local rest homes.

