Lake Havasu City residents are invited to come together on Saturday morning to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks and the aftermath.
The ceremony will be held at London Bridge Beach, located at 1340 McCulloch Boulevard North, near the flags at 8:30 a.m. All attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and wear sunscreen and headwear. Free bottled water will be available.
The annual event is organized by local volunteers to commemorate the day and honor all service organizations committed to protecting our country and its freedom.
