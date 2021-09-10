There were a lot of patriots at Telesis Preparatory Academy on Friday morning.
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Friday was Red, White and Blue day at Telesis with students dressing in the colors of the American flag. Along with wearing patriotic gear, the students were also treated to an assembly with guest speakers Mayor Cal Sheehy, Police Chief Dan Doyle and Judge Mitch Kalauli.
Superintendent Sandy Breece welcomed students to the assembly by reading them the letter that former First Lady Laura Bush penned to school children after the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
“When sad or frightening things happen, all of us have an opportunity to become better people by thinking about others,” Bush wrote on Sept. 12, 2001. “We can show them we care about them by saying so and by doing nice things for them. Helping others will make you feel better, too.”
Principal Taria McGuigan spoke after Breece and explained the meaning of the colors that the kids were wearing.
“Red symbolizes valor and solidarity, white symbolizes purity and innocence and blue symbolizes perseverance and justice,” McGuigan said.
Police Chief Dan Doyle was the first of the speakers to talk, and he reflected on how children today think of 9/11 the way he thought of Pearl Harbor.
“I wasn’t alive when Pearl Harbor was attacked, but I would listen to my grandparents talk about it and we would study it as a history item,” Doyle said. “But it was something that happened in the past and it was history. It didn’t really affect our age group…When 9/11 happened, all of a sudden it was real.”
Judge Kalauli spoke next and talked to the students about the unity that the country experienced after those devastating attacks.
“9/11 in a way helps us remember that as a nation, we are really talking about family,” Kalauli said. “As a family, we come together as one, and no matter what else is happening, no matter if we are fighting with each other, family is family.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy was the last to speak and spoke about how it was up to the next generation to carry the torch.
“You are going to have to stand and do things that your parents did or those that came before you did,” Sheehy said. “You will have to run for office similar to how I did, you will have to get a job in public service similar to the chief or public service like the Judge…Can you do that?”
