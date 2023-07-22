Map of work

Another gateway to Bullhead City will be repaved through contract award approved during the monthly Arizona State Transportation Board meeting conducted Friday in ShowLow. With State Route 95 being resurfaced through Bullhead City to the Laughlin bridge, a 14.5-mile stretch of State Route 68 running east from the bridge through Union Pass toward Golden Valley will also enjoy new paving.

The state board bid award of $5.8-million to Paveco, Inc. of Sun City is about $390,000 higher than the staff estimate. The work consists of milling and replacing existing asphaltic concrete, asphaltic concrete friction course, pavement marking and other related activity, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

