Incoming Lake Havasu High School freshmen have a chance before the first day of school in August to dip their toes into the larger pond that is high school.
From July 2 through 23, LHHS is putting on the S.M.A.R.T program which stands for Summer Math Algebra Readiness and Transition.
The program’s goal is to give incoming high schoolers the fundamental basics of higher level mathematics but it also wants to help ease the transition from middle school to high school.
“Our goal is for you to be completely comfortable here on our campus,” Kari Thompson said. “We also want to expose you to everything the high school has to offer. We’ll take you on a tour, we’ll open your lockers, we’ll take you to the lunch room, we are going to introduce you to all the club sponsors and so on. We want to make this the best transition to high school you can have.”
The S.M.A.R.T program has a total of 15 sessions that run from 8 a.m. to noon. Students are allowed two absences but attending all sessions is highly encouraged. Being tardy by over 10 minutes will count as half an absence.
Along with getting a head start on their freshmen year, students who successfully complete the S.M.A.R.T program will receive ½ an elective credit.
