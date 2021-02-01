With the utility study complete and several options laid out, the time has come for Lake Havasu City residents to weigh in on water and sewer rates.
Throughout the process Councilmembers have said they ultimately want the citizens to decide how best to move forward with paying for the city’s water and sewer systems.
“We need to have ongoing conversations to make sure that we have a plan that is supported by the users and our residents,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “We are eager to look at different ideas or different approaches and we need to hear what the community thinks. The end goal being we are looking to raise enough funds to fund the water and sewer systems at a break even standpoint.”
After a detailed presentation by the consultants at the council’s annual planning session Councilmembers selected a pair of separate rate structures for both water and sewer that would each cover the city’s expenses.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, who is the project manager of the utility rate study, said citizens will have a chance to learn about the specifics of each option, and provide their thoughts on which options suits them best, during a hybrid in-person and virtual event at the Aquatic Center on Aug. 19. The consultants from Willdan will give detailed presentations on each of the four options — including information about how various customers will see their water and sewer bills change as a result.
Kozlowski said the city plans to limit the number of people attending in-person due to coronavirus concerns, but the meeting will also be available live online via Zoom. He said video of the meeting will be saved and posted either on the city’s website or Facebook page so anyone who missed the meeting can still view the presentation and give their input to the city.
“We will see how the meeting on the 19th goes,” Kozlowski said. “If there is a need for another one we will consider that – depending on the number of individuals that want to attend the first one.”
According to the consultants, the plan is to use the public input to come up with a plan to implement rate changes. That plan would go to the City Council at its March 9 meeting where they would adopt notice of intent and set the public hearing date for the rate change for May 11. If the council approves the change at the public hearing in May the new rates would go into effect at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021-22 on July 1.
