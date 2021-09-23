A couple months before the final 2021 tournament in Major League Fishing’s Western Division Toyota Series, organizers received some troubling news – the planned venue of Clear Lake, California simply didn’t have enough water to host.
After having to cancel the first tournament of the series in January due to covid, Western Division Coordinator Gary Bradford said they didn’t want to lose another tournament in 2021. So with just a few weeks to change venues Major League Fishing turned to one of its steadiest – Lake Havasu.
“We aren’t here every year, but every other year and maybe more than that sometimes. Havasu is one of our better lakes to fish. We get a better draw, good fishing, it’s a good set up – everything is good about it,” Bradford said. “Havasu is one of the better lakes to fish on the West Coast. It’s got a great small mouth fishery – one of the only ones as good as it is out here. It also has good large mouth, it’s big, you’ve got the Colorado River – it’s just a great place to fish. It doesn’t have the size fish that we get out of Clear Lake and the Delta, where we may get some monster bass, but here we get some six or seven pound smallies out of this lake all the time.”
Major League Fishing kicked off its Western Division series finale in Havasu on Thursday and it will continue through Saturday. Bradford said the tournament is smaller than some of its past tournaments here due to the change in the schedule and covid is still keeping numbers down. But there are a total of 70 boats competing this week. Each boat has on pro and one co-angler who are competing in separate classes.
Bradford said the Toyota series will be followed by a college tournament on Saturday and a high school tournament on Sunday.
Bradford said Havasu is always a popular spot amongst the anglers and even a few pros from the east coast made the trip out for the tournament this week.
“People love to fish this lake,” Bradford said. “Even though the fishing is not really good right now, they still love to fish this lake.”
Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy said Lake Havasu has always hosted lots of fishing tournaments each year, whether they are based in the state park, Lake Havasu Marina, or some other location. Since he came to Havasu three years ago Roddy said small regional circuits like ABA, JML and other 20 to 30 boat tournaments have generally hosted multiple tournaments a year. Other regional circuits from places like Maricopa County or Southern California may come to Havasu once per year.
“Then maybe once or twice a year we get something on this higher end that is more on the professional level,” Roddy said. “We have definitely see, over the last three years, and increase in the amount of these larger and higher level fishing events coming here to Lake Havasu State Park.”
Roddy pointed to events like the Western Outdoor News Arizona Open, which will be coming back to Lake Havasu for the fourth year in a row in 2022. He said during that time the open has grown from about 80 boats to 140 boats at their most recent tournament.
“We have definitely seen an increase in the traffic here from the bass fishing perspective,” Roddy said. “I think people are taking us more seriously as a bass fishing destination. It was facilitated by covid where a lot of these things were closed down… We are open every day and that is something that helped us secure some of these events.”
Roddy said Anglers Marine was one such organization that was forced to scramble to find a new venue during covid for their tournament in May. Roddy said Angler’s Marine was so pleased with Lake Havasu that they recommended it to BASS Pro when it found itself in a similar jam. Now BASS Pro will be holding a US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championship regional qualifier on Lake Havasu on Oct. 2.
Jackie Leatherman with Go Lake Havasu said she doesn’t keep track of every fishing tournament on the lake, but works with many fishing tournaments throughout the year. She said she had seven fishing tournaments on her calendar in 2017, 15 in 2018 and 13 in 2019. Covid was a bit of an outlier, and she said she isn’t sure if all eight that were on her schedule actually happened. But the lake seems to have bounced back with 16 fishing tournaments on Leatherman’s calendar in 2021, and another 11 already scheduled for just the first six months of 2022.
Each tournament brings with it a boost to the local economy. With 140 competitors and seven more tournament staff in town this week, Roddy pointed out that MLF is bringing around 150 people that need rooms to stay in.
“The economic impact on something like that is pretty significant,” Roddy said. “Our community thrives on that – its right in the wheel house of what we do. Not only that, but they are hitting our stores and hitting our restaurants. It’s a big plus for us locally.”
Bradford said MLF likes to come to Lake Havasu for the fishing, but it’s the community that makes it such an easy place to have a tournament. He credited state parks staff and Go Lake Havasu for helping organizers switch gears by providing a last minute venue this year, and MLF is planning to be back in Havasu in March 2022.
“Here we have people that want us to be here, you’ve got restaurants, you’ve got hotels, you’ve got everything,” Bradford said. “We have to come where that stuff is available for our anglers.”
Roddy said various agencies throughout the region – including the sheriff’s office, the coast guard, Go Lake Havasu, state parks, and the Lake Havasu Marina – are particularly good at communicating with one another to simplify the burden of going through multiple agencies for such an event.
“I believe we are quite a bit different from what they experience at other venues,” Roddy said.
With a decade’s long drought continuing throughout the Southwest, Lake Havasu is also fortunate to have steady water levels, maintained by the Bureau of Reclamation within about five feet so the Whitsett Intake Pumping Plant can continue to draw water for Southern California. So fishing tournament organizers won’t be forced to reschedule a tournament away from Havasu due to low water levels any time in the foreseeable future.
Bradford said that alone could start bringing more tournaments to Lake Havasu, as the number of available lakes decreases.
“You can still launch here,” he said. “There is one launch ramp open at Lake Mead now and my buddy who lives in Las Vegas had to wait three hours one day to launch a boat. At Lake Powell they have one launch ramp you could use too. Lake Mohave is better, I think, but we don’t go to places like Lake Mohave because they don’t have the infrastructure around it to be able to house the anglers and all of that.”
Roddy said the focus on fishing habitat in Lake Havasu also plays a big role, as fishing tournaments generally prefer locations where they can catch some fish. Roddy said those efforts slowed down some during covid, but they need to continue to be a focus at the region moves forward.
“From our standpoint as a state park the environmental aspect is a core part of our mission, but covid took about a year off of habitat restoration – a lot of which was done by the Bureau of Land Management with the help of the Lake Havasu Marine Association,” he said. “Those are tools we have here, but they were dormant for a long period of time because of covid. So as we move forward we can’t lose focus on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.