Labor Day 2022 is in the books.
This past weekend Lake Havasu City and other locations along the Colorado River were packed with boaters and other visitors flocking to the water for the final three day weekend of summer. While there was plenty of fun had this past weekend, there also were some unfortunate incidents that did occur.
The biggest seed of chaos this weekend was the sudden storm that hit Havasu on Sunday evening. Seemingly out of nowhere a storm producing 20 miles per hour winds and gusts up to 56 miles per hour sent those on the lake scurrying to shore.
Law enforcement agents did their best to help those struggling to return to shore but one boat did end up capsizing. A 17 year old girl from Pico Rivera, California was trapped under the boat until Mohave County Sheriff divers rescued her. The girl was transport to Havasu Regional Medical center and then to Phoenix’s Children’s Hospital before passing away Tuesday morning.
According to officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department the 17 year olds’ name won’t be released unless her parents give permission.
Sunday’s storm also wreaked havoc on Mohave County’s power. According to Joseph Barrios, supervisor of media relations for UniSource Energy Services, winds blew over 90 poles in UniSource’s service territory.
The damage caused 8,000 customers in Lake Havasu City and 8,000 customers in Kingman to lose power, Barrios says, but Bullhead City and Mohave Valley were hit harder, with nearly 3,00 in the region still without power as of Tuesday evening.
According to Barrios there were roughly 10 customers in Havasu still without power but that should be resolved by Tuesday night.
Earlier that Sunday and downriver in Parker, there was another fatality when 69-year-old Marilyn Plomann crashed into a boat while piloting a personal watercraft. Police say that Plomann was unresponsive when they got her out of the water and was ultimately pronounced dead.
According to officials with San Bernardino the cause of the accident is still being investigated.
According to a Facebook post from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office it was a busy weekend for its waterway deputies.
“Deputies contacted 193 Boaters, issued 95 warnings, issued 49 citations, made 22 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft, arrested two adults for operating under the influence, assisted 14 boaters for various reasons, investigated 4 non-injury boat crashes and 2 injury boat crashes,” the post said. “Deputies responded to 7 medical calls on the waterways with on-board River Medical Paramedics who treated several patients.”
According to a similar release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, its deputies issued 38 citations and 100 verbal warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.