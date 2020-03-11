Move over, London Bridge. Lake Havasu City will be getting another piece of priceless history.
The local Marine Corps League recently announced that it has secured a piece of the USS Arizona — to be available for delivery sometime in the eight months to a year. The USS Arizona was famously sunk in Pearl Harbor during the surprise attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, which drew the United States into World War II.
According to an article on the U.S. Navy website, the USS Arizona Relics Program was started in 1995 when Congress authorized the Navy to distribute pieces of the wreckage to educational institutions and not-for-profit organizations. The article, dated May, 2019, says the relics are cut from a part of the ship that was removed in the 1950s due to corrosion and safety concerns.
As part of that program, a 4 foot by 5 foot section of the Arizona will be cut and shipped to Havasu.
“Lake Havasu City is so friendly to our veterans and our military community,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “The USS Arizona has direct ties to our state, and for us to have a piece of that history here to pay tribute is going to be a really great addition to our community.”
The effort to obtain a relic from the Arizona started when Gus Bader, a member of the Marine Corps League, ran across some information about the relic program in a Military magazine. Bader followed up by making contact with the U.S. Navy’s relic program to get the ball rolling, before passing the project up the chain to Marine Corps League Commandant Bud Watts.
As soon as Watts heard what was going on, he was all in.
“I’ve stood over it and I have watched the oil come to the surface,” Watts said, referring to a trip to Hawaii in which he visited the Pearl Harbor National Memorial that is built on top of the sunken USS Arizona. “It is a very, very humbling experience. As you stand on the Arizona memorial and look out over the harbor you realize how close those ships were together, and actually how small the harbor is. You can almost visualize the Japanese Zeros coming over the mountains and right into the harbor. It is just something that struck me very sincerely when I was there. So when Gus approached me about this I said, ‘We are going to see what we can do to get a piece of history here in our city.’”
Watts said he had a lengthy exchange over email with a representative of the Navy’s relics program in which he communicated the Marine Corps League interest in obtaining a relic, relayed the support and interest from Lake Havasu City, and stayed on top of the paperwork necessary to be approved.
On Friday, Watts officially turned in the last document needed after an impromptu signing ceremony by Sheehy at Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager. Watts said the document was basically a promise to take care of the relic, and to return it to the U.S. Navy if they ever wish to dispose of it.
“Just the fact they approved us is very exciting, and we are looking forward to receiving it,” Watts said. “We are a resort city here, we have an awful lot of people pass through. So it is maybe something else to see along with the London Bridge when they come to our town. It is more important that they can pay their respect.”
Where will the relic rest?
Watts said he was told that Lake Havasu City’s relic should be made available in about eight months to a year, at which point the Marine Corps League will have to figure out how to ship the 4x5 foot relic that could weight several hundred pounds.
So the city has a little bit of time to figure out exactly what it wants to do with the relic when it comes.
But one thing is certain, Havasu will find a way to prominently display the relic.
“We are intending to place it in a high-traffic area – so one of our parks or an area that gets a lot of visitation,” Sheehy said. “We want people to have access to the memorial, be able to look at it, and to see that part of our nation’s history.”
Watts said he would like to see the relic be placed indoors, somewhere like the Lake Havasu City Visitor’s Center, to both secure the artifact and help protect it from the elements.
Ultimately, the city will have to wait until it knows more about what it is getting, like what part of the ship it is from, before it decides where to put it.
“We have had a variety of ideas already come together, but some of it we won’t really know until we know what the shape of the relic is going to be,” Sheehy said.
