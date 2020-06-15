Although the Havasu Landing Hotel and Casino has opened its doors once again to fortune-seeking visitors, the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe is leaving nothing to chance.
The popular Colorado River attraction held its grand reopening Monday, after almost three months of closure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But as Havasu residents returned to Havasu Landing, they found an air of caution on the other side of the Colorado River.
Havasu residents seeking passage to the casino on one of the tribe’s Tacopa ferries will be required to wear protective facemasks. On Monday, those masks were provided by Havasu Landing employees in Lake Havasu City, as well as at the casino itself. Staff members also took the temperatures of every passenger before boarding the ferry, further safeguarding employees and other passengers before disembarking.
On the casino floor, about half of the facility’s slot machines were available for use, forcing patrons to sit more than one seat apart while abiding the tribe’s social distancing guidelines. Each of the machines was accompanied by a box of tissues, and after each use staff members were tasked with cleaning and disinfecting the devices. For customers wandering the floor of the casino, hand sanitizer stations were almost never out of view.
Zach Lutes, a member of Havasu Landing’s security team, was confident in the tribe’s efforts to keep its employees and customers safe during the crisis.
“Customers all have to have a mask on, and everyone keeps six feet apart,” Lutes said. “We’ve had CDC cleanup training and bloodborne pathogen training. With only half our capacity, we should be good to go for phase-one of our reopening.”
The tribe is expecting a surge of new and returning visitors with the reopening, according to Chemehuevi Gaming Commissioner Waco Escobar, and Havasu landing is ready for them.
“We’re off to a very good start,” Escobar said Monday afternoon. “Later tonight, then Friday and Saturday, it’s going to be even busier. Our regulars are back … they’ve been there all the time for us, and we’re welcoming them back today.”
For the casino’s returning patrons, the tribe’s new safety measures have done little to dull their interest.
“It feels great to be back,” said Havasu resident Carol Atcael. “I used to come here several times a month. I’m impressed with what they’ve done so far, and if they keep on doing it, I think they’re ready to be open again.”
