Bullhead City’s water situation is very similar to Lake Havasu City’s with a 29,149 acre feet annual allocation and 12,896 acre feet of water diverted from the river in 2021. Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said the city also took advantage of opportunities to boost its annual allocation in the ‘90s and early 2000, purchasing water that had been allocated to Kingman and farmers in the Cibola are of La Paz County to boost its allocation from about 15,000 acre feet originally awarded to the city by the Bureau when Bullhead incorporated up to where it is today.

“The city was planning for its future growth back in the early ‘90s and all the way through 2000 – looking at growth and just the future,” Cotter said. “So, honestly, Bullhead City was well ahead of the times when it was looking at allocations. It was actually a little bit expensive at the time. While the city was working to do other things it was paying off some of the water purchases. But looking back, the city was paying significantly less than anybody would pay today for those water rights.”

