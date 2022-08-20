Kingman’s water situation is drastically different from its neighbors on the river, but the city is dealing with its own concerns about the long-term health of its water supply. Kingman doesn’t have any Colorado River allocated to it. Instead the city gets most of its water from the groundwater stored in the nearby Hualapai Basin.
The federal government doesn’t manage local groundwater supplies like it does the Colorado River – that power is left up to the states. In Arizona, there aren’t many regulations about groundwater use at all for most basins.
“How it works in Arizona is whoever can put a straw into an aquifer can take as much as they want, especially if you are agricultural,” Foggin said. “The city is required to report whatever we take out, but there is no limit to how much we can take out. Corporate farmers can take as much as they want and they don’t have to report a drop of it.”
Foggin said Kingman uses approximately 8,000 acre feet of water per year in recent years. Even though Kingman doesn’t have a specific allocation of water like its neighbors on the river, it’s future is still inextricably tied to the health of the Hualapai Basin where the city pumps most of its groundwater. According to a recent study the Hualapai Basin’s water supply could be gone within the next 100 years, so Kingman is also motivated to conserve water.
“When there is no more water there is no more city,” Foggin said. “The reality is cities exist where they exist because they have a water source.”
Like the neighboring river communities, Kingman has been working on a large project to recycle the water that comes back to the city in the sewers. But rather than using that water for irrigation purposes, Foggin said Kingman is planning to treat to a standard that meets EPA and state regulations so it can be pumped back into the aquifer underground.
Foggin said Kingman has also been working on putting in dry wells throughout the community in detention basin areas that help capture water and drain it back into the aquifer before it can evaporate. Foggin said Kingman has completed about 16 dry wells so far, with plans to put in another six to eight wells this year.
Foggin said Kingman is working to exchange all of its water meters with smart water meters that can detect leaks in real time, rather than finding out about a leak at the end of the month when the water bill is way higher than usual. He said the city also does general utility billing campaigns to give water users helpful conservation tips that can help them use less water.
“We are always looking for the next way to communicate with our residents on how they can help such as xeroscaping their yards,” Foggin said. “Kingman residents have done a good job of doing that. We have been growing at a pretty decent pace and our water usage hasn’t spiked with that growth.”
Foggin said Kingman is also working on putting together its own water conservation plan, which will help it qualify for some federal funding and grants to pay for future conservation projects.
“I would say the city has been pretty active in investing and talking about how we, as a community, can use less water,” Foggin said. “Our problem is we have corporate farming operations who come in and drill huge wells. They don’t have to come to the table and talk to anybody, and there isn’t any legislation stopping them from doing what they are doing.”
The Arizona Department of Water Resources recently announced plans to consider the possibility of creating an irrigation non-expansion areas – commonly called an INA – for the Hualapai Basin. If implemented, an INA would help to protect the Hualapai Basin from overuse by prohibiting irrigation of new acres, requiring most non-exempt wells to be metered, and requiring the owners of non-exempt wells to file annual water use reports.
Colorado River allocation: 0 acre feet
2021 Diversion: 0 acre feet
Log In
