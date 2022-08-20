Lake Havasu City currently uses less than half of its official allocation of Colorado River water each year. So even with the possibility of reductions looming, Havasu appears to have plenty of water available for the foreseeable future.
That doesn’t mean that Havasu has been ignoring the steady decline of the Colorado River during the megadrought that has lasted for 22 years, however. In fact, city officials say Havasu has been preparing itself for these types of water shortages for years.
“We get questions quite a bit about what the city is doing to prepare for this situation,” said Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “The city has been preparing for several decades in terms of our ability to acquire water allocations and lead the way throughout the state and country on water conservation efforts. But more is needed, and we will continue to be leaders in that area.”
Acquiring water rights
Havasu’s original water allocation from the Bureau of Reclamation was 19,180 acre feet per year, but the city managed to augment that total with multiple purchases through the Mohave County Water Authority between 1995 and 2015 to tack on an additional 9,401.7 acre feet per year. Most of that additional water had previously been allocated to Kingman, or to farmers in the Cibola area of La Paz County. All of Havasu’s water rights are fourth-priority water rights, which means they are likely to be among the first rights cut before more senior water rights are reduced.
Reducing use
Bolstering the city’s allocation is only half the picture.
At the same time, Havasu has been working to reduce its water use as well. According to the US Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Havasu City diverted a total of 12,918 acre feet from the Colorado River in 2021. Despite a relatively quickly growing population, Lake Havasu City’s water use has been fairly consistent over the past decade - hovering around 12,000 acre feet of water use, plus or minus 1,000 acre feet, each year since 2012.
Havasu’s recent water use is actually significantly lower than it was in the early 2000s, and it’s even a little lower than it was in the mid- to late-90s as well. Havasu’s peak water use came in 2004 when it diverted 17,915 acre feet. That is about 5,000 acre feet more than the city diverted from the river last year, despite having about 15,000 fewer residents in 2004.
Knudson said the city started focusing on water conservation efforts early on during the drought and managed to curb its water use through the combined voluntary efforts of residents, businesses and Lake Havasu City itself.
Lake Havasu City has taken several approaches to reduce water use, including educational campaigns to inform residents about ways to save water, publishing a plant list with information about landscaping options that require little or no irrigation, and a popular rebate program several years ago that helped residents pay for low-water use appliances such as low-flow toilets and faucets.
“In large part, you are seeing less grass and less reliance on landscaping irrigation systems on each individual property within the city,” Knudson said. “That has had a great impact, along with the use of low-flow toilets and shower heads, faucets, and other improvements residents have made. We also have a lot of new housing, and when these appliances are installed along with the plumbing they use much less water than the homes that were built years ago.”
Havasu also helps businesses and residents save water through free water audits. Whenever a customer contacts the city about unexpectedly high water use, the city offers to work with them to identify water leaks on their property or otherwise identify the source of the excessive water use.
“Obviously that reflects in their water bill,” Knudson said. “So it’s important for them as a cost saving measure, as well as a water conservation measure.”
Recycled water
Havasu has also invested in infrastructure to use effluent – treated wastewater – for irrigation on some of the most water-intensive properties in town. According to Havasu’s 2020 Water Conservation Plan, the city generates about 4,400 acre feet of effluent each year and reuses about 35% to 40% for irrigation in areas including most of the city property and landscaping on the island including London Bridge Beach, the island trail, and the football and soccer fields. Effluent is also used to irrigate Lake Havasu Marina, Nautical Estates Condominiums and the London Bridge Golf Course.
Unused effluent is either sent to the percolation ponds on the island where it seeps into the ground and will eventually return to the Colorado River system, or injected into the ground near the North Regional wastewater treatment plant where it is stored underground for potential future irrigation use.
Future plans
City officials say more water conservation efforts are on the way.
“There are things that we can do with our irrigation systems,” Knudson said. “We are also evaluating the use of more effluent water in our parks. Those come at a great cost, but it would increase our water conservation efforts.”
As an example, Knudson said several years ago Havasu looked into what it would take to use effluent to water Rotary Park. He said the price to install the needed infrastructure was estimated to be between $10 and $12 million, so the city didn’t move forward at that time.
“These conversations are going to have to spark once again based on our need to conserve water to the greatest degree possible and serve as leaders in that effort,” Knudson said.
Although the cost of such projects have likely increased over the last few years, Knudson noted that there is also a lot more grant money available for water conservation projects now, through the state and federal governments, that could help the city pay for these types of larger investments.
“We are seeing the grant offerings that are tied to the drought and water conservation, and we will be taking full advantage of those opportunities,” Knudson said.
The City Council is planning to meet in the next couple months to discuss the water situation and how it should be addressed in Havasu. Knudson said during the meeting the council will work to identify changes to the city code that could improve local water conservation efforts, in addition to discussions about how the city would deal with potential future water shortages that leave the city with less water available than it uses.
“We are researching different ideas on what it would take to educate, encourage and motivate the users in our water system to conserve water,” Knudson said.
How to deal with water cuts
Lake Havasu City’s water conservation plan already lays out five tools at the city’s disposal to curb water use starting with voluntary measures like education and offering rebates for water-conserving devices, mandatory measures such as illuminating non-essential uses like irrigation and water waste, and adjusting water rates to encourage high water users to conserve. The fourth option would be to make use of an alternative water source, such as the 120,000 acre feet Havasu has stored in the Phoenix area through the Arizona Water Banking Authority. The final option would be to allocate water to each customer based on the desired water percentage reduction the city needs to meet.
Although the plan lays out each of those options in detail, it is silent on what situations the city would implement those tools for. Councilmembers have expressed a desire to go over through each of those options and make some changes to let residents know when and how those tools may actually be put to use as part of its larger conversations about water conservation this fall.
Colorado River Allocation: 28,581.7 acre feet
2021 Diversion: 12,918 acre feet
