Needles’ annual allocation of 2,528 acre feet of Colorado River water is significantly smaller than other nearby river communities like Havasu, Bullhead, and Laughlin, but its water rights are more protected than its regional neighbors. Needles holds “first priority” water rights — like most of California’s water rights — that are the oldest and most senior water rights along the stretch of the Colorado River that borders Mohave County.
California has so far been spared from both the tier 1 cuts to allocations this year and the tier 2 reductions announced by Reclamation last week.
Although Needles hasn’t faced any federal restrictions, the city has already dealt with a state mandate to cut water use back in 2015.
Needles City Manager Rick Daniels said the goal of those cuts seven years ago was a 15% reduction in use. Historically, from at least 1995 through 2013, Needles had used – more or less – its entire allocation of Colorado River water. But the city was able to move quickly to not only meet, but to exceed California’s water conservation goals.
Needles’ water diversions from the river dropped to 2,131 acre feet in 2015 and have stayed below 2,000 acre feet every year since 2016.
Focus on municipal use
Daniels said while other jurisdictions adopted regulations and restrictions like preventing businesses and residents from watering on certain days, or allocating specific amounts of water to each user, Needles city leaders decided to look in the mirror instead.
“In Needles, we are a fiercely independent bunch. It’s the same in Havasu and in Bullhead – that’s part of being in the West,” Daniels said. “So the City Council didn’t want to create water police that would monitor those things, field complaints and investigate them. It seemed contrary to the values of the community. So we looked at ourselves. We are one of the bigger water users because we own a golf course that uses 1 million per day in the winter and 3 million gallons per day in the summer. We also have a couple hundred acres of parks, ballfields, and a cemetery.”
Daniels said the city used a variety of strategies to make its irrigation more efficient. He said at that time the city’s 150 acre golf course was completely covered in grass, but the city has since removed about 50 acres of turf to reduce the amount of area that needs to be watered.
“We don’t water the golf course during the day anymore, we water at night,” Daniels said. “We were turning on the sprinklers for an hour, but we found 15 to 20 minutes was sufficient. Instead of irrigating we were flooding, and that is just a waste of Mother Nature. So we cut back on the amount, we cut back on the duration, and we cut back on the frequency but the course is still green.”
Daniels said the city went through similar processes for its ballfields, parks, and cemetery as well.
“We kept cutting back and cutting back until we noticed a drop in the quality of the turf, then we just went back a little bit and it has worked out,” he said.
Citizens step up voluntarily
Although Needles took on the bulk of the responsibility for curbing its water use, Daniels said citizens have also stepped up to the plate voluntarily. Daniels said Needles has focused on educating its citizens and school children about the importance of water in the desert, and the current struggles the Colorado River are facing, while providing them information about ways they can reduce their water use. He said the city, which operates the local water, sewer and electrical utilities, includes a water saving tip on each utility bill that it distributes.
“It is easy to overuse something like water that seems so very cheap,” Daniels said. “But if you understand the consequences and the limitations you use it wisely. Hats off to the people in this community that voluntarily cut back. They have assessed themselves and allowed their environmental ethic to come forward. You don’t see people washing down their driveways anymore. There has just been a change in culture and greater respect for the value of water.”
As an extra incentive, Daniels said Needles gives $100 of credit to customers who present a receipt for a low-flow toilet, and they provide conservation kits in city hall that include items such as low-flow showerheads to help reduce residential water use.
Trying new things
Needles currently has a few more ideas for how it might save even more water moving forward. Daniels said the City Council is expected to consider approving $16,000 for a pilot project that would provide up to $2,000 to remove grass from yards and replace it with desert landscaping – similar to the program Bullhead City has been running for the last few years.
Daniels said Needles also produces 350,000 gallons of effluent per day that is currently discharged into the ground where it will eventually rejoin the Colorado River system. But the city is in the early stages of looking into using that recycled water for irrigation.
“That could cut 350,000 gallons per day, which in the winter is a third of our total water use,” he said.
Daniels noted that both of those programs would be similar to efforts already underway in Bullhead and Lake Havasu City. He said usually there is no need to re-invent the wheel, so to speak.
“One thing I’ve learned in the 50 years I’ve been doing this is there are only about four or five answers to some of these questions,” Daniels said. “So what you have do to is beg, borrow and steal all the good ideas. Try them out and see if it works for you. We aren’t afraid to borrow someone else’s idea and give it a test run.”
Working together
Daniels said Needles water supply appears to be save from federal cuts for now – especially since its holds senior water rights. But he said Needles is still motivated to save water because the city will certainly be affected by what happens to its neighbors on the river. He said he would like to see solutions that include water reductions to all users on the Colorado River, rather than drastically cutting back on Arizona’s water rights – the majority of which are fourth priority.
“We should avoid that when there might be a common solution where we all just tighten our belt a little bit,” Daniels said. “Then if we need to tighten it more we do that. But to do the equivalent of starve a state creates winners and losers. For Needles, we are so intertwined with the economy of Laughlin, Bullhead, Kingman and Havasu. We have more in common there than we do with Blythe, which is 100 miles away, or Barstow which is 140 miles away. We are a part of the region and a part of the same economy. So what hurts one hurts us all.”
Colorado River Allocation: 2,528 acre feet
2021 Diversion: 1,940 acre feet
