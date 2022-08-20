needles 2.jpg

Needles’ annual allocation of 2,528 acre feet of Colorado River water is significantly smaller than other nearby river communities like Havasu, Bullhead, and Laughlin, but its water rights are more protected than its regional neighbors. Needles holds “first priority” water rights — like most of California’s water rights — that are the oldest and most senior water rights along the stretch of the Colorado River that borders Mohave County.

California has so far been spared from both the tier 1 cuts to allocations this year and the tier 2 reductions announced by Reclamation last week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.