With the Bureau of Reclamation’s announcement this week that Arizona would lose 21 percent of its Colorado River water allocation next year, a lot of the state’s attention has been focused on how it uses its water. Many in the community have suggested curbing new development as a way to cut back on water use.
Lake Havasu City has experienced significant growth in the past couple years that has added hundreds of homes with more still being developed.
Havasu Rivera off of State Route 95 has plans to build eight new neighborhoods which would create 600 new single family homes. In the Havasu Foothills, the Villas, a 154 home neighborhood, is nearing the end of construction. After the Villas is complete there are plans for three more neighborhoods at the Foothills, Arroyos, the Enclaves and Ladera.
While adding homes to a region already pinched by water woes might seem counterintuitive, Lake Havasu City officials say water use by residential and commercial structures do not account for the most water use in Arizona. According to data from the Arizona Department of Water Resources, in 2019 the state used a total of seven million acre-feet of water.
Of that 7 million acre-feet, 6 percent was used in the industrial sector, 22 percent was used by municipalities like Lake Havasu City, and the remaining 72 percent was used for agriculture.
According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American family uses more than 300 gallons of water per day in the home, with the highest water consumption in the home coming from flushing the toilet (24 percent).
According to the 2020 U.S Census there are 32,777 housing units in Lake Havasu City but according to Lake Havasu City Manager, Jess Knudson, not all of those dwellings are consistently using the 300 gallons of water an average American family uses daily.
“We have vacation homes, homes that are occupied on a part time basis,” Knudson said. “Our demographic is a little different in Havasu. We have less people per household than a typical home in Arizona or in the United States.”
However, just because Lake Havasu City’s demographics differ when it comes to water doesn’t mean the city doesn’t encourage conservation.
According to Knudson, the city has adopted international building codes which require such water saving measures as low flow toilets and proper restrictors on faucets. Many household appliances like washing machines have also become more efficient, Knudson said.
“It is probably in large part the reason why we are using less in Lake Havasu City today then we did in the 1990s,” Knudson said.
For locals who are concerned about running out of water in one of the hottest cities in the world, Knudson says that Lake Havasu City uses just half of its allotted water.
“It is good for residents and others to understand we are using far below our allocation and there is room there,” Knudson said.
Some of the new construction projects that residents are seeing might not even draw from Lake Havasu City’s water allocation.
On the other side of the mountains north of Lake Havasu City, DL Ranch is being developed on 380 acres of land with plans for 1,000 homes. Mohave County Supervisors approved the creation of a water district that is in charge of operation of water and wastewater systems within DL Ranch. The water for the district will come from groundwater that is separate from Lake Havasu City’s allocation.
According to the city’s website permits for 29 single family homes, one mobile home and five commercial structures were issued by Lake Havasu City for new construction in July, the first month of the new fiscal year.
