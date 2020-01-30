One wrong move, mechanical error, medical issue or bad choice can send a vehicle flying off the road and into someone’s living room or the front of a business — and most of those incidents occur in the downtown area of Lake Havasu City.
According to five years of crash reports obtained from the Lake Havasu City Police Department by the News-Herald, the highest concentrated area of vehicle versus structure crashes is right along McCulloch Boulevard and Mesquite Avenue.
Since February 2015, there have been 85 incidents involving a vehicle crashing into and damaging a building or wall in Havasu — including one so far in 2020, involving an elderly female accidentally hitting the gas instead of the brake in front of Megan and Erik’s Water and Ice.
Most accidents involved residents of Lake Havasu City, not visitors.
Mistakenly accelerating instead of braking is the most common cause of crashes, tied with motorists driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Both situations have caused 12 crashes each.
While the downtown area happens to have the highest amount of crashes, more vehicle vs. structure accidents occur at residences or apartment complexes, scattered in various areas around the city.
What the data says
The following data also resulted from the analysis of five years of vehicle vs. structure reports, totaling 85 incidents:
• Most crashes occurred in the spring, and summer saw the fewest accidents.
• 40 cases involved a vehicle crashing into a business and 45 occurred at a residence.
• 2016 saw the highest number of crashes, with 24 cases.
• In 16 cases, the cause was either unknown or unidentified.
• 56 crashes occurred in broad daylight
• Of 60 drivers identified, 35 were male.
• The average age of drivers involved was 53 years old, but ages ranged from 18 to 86.
• With 39 cases, most drivers identified exceeded the age of 50.
• 11 cases involved a hit and run.
• 48 crashes damaged the wall of a home or building.
• Unoccupied cars slipping out of gear was the second highest cause of crashes.
• In seven cases, a medical issue was involved, such as a stroke or losing consciousness.
