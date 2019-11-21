Visitors to Arizona state parks could soon have a way to preview the state’s scenic views and winding trails after a collaboration with Google this year.
This spring, State Parks officials traveled from Phoenix to Lake Havasu City, where they used a Google R7 Trekker Camera to map each of Lake Havasu State Park’s trails and campgrounds over the course of several days, according to Park Manager Dan Roddy.
“This is the first time we’ve done a mapping of our park that was so extensive,” Roddy said. “(The crew) walked the trails, and one of them would wear a 45-pound backpack harness, with the camera. You usually see cameras like that mounted on the vans that Google has … it was kind of like that, except a person walked while wearing it.”
The equipment was used to capture scenery not only in Lake Havasu State Park, but throughout the state, producing 360 views of all state parks and more than 175 miles of trails throughout Arizona.
According to State Parks Communications Chief Michelle Thompson, acquiring data for all of Arizona’s state parks was a process that took more than six weeks. She believes the data will be useful to people with accessibility needs, or those who are new to hiking. The data also will be useful to adventure companies and tour groups to preview and plan before taking to Arizona’s trails.
“One of the nicest things for us is that this data documents our trails and could improve visitation from people, if they view these images in advance while deciding if these trails are for them. There are some gorgeous vistas here that people wouldn’t know about unless they were up there … and this puts people up there.”
According to a Wednesday news release from Arizona State Parks and Trails, the data will have an added value of identifying any trails that are in need of maintenance or repair in the park system.
Google has processed and uploaded its new park data into existing Google Earth and Maps databases for free use by the public. The data will allow potential visitors to take a virtual tour of Arizona trails without having to physically climb or travel.
To use the feature, visit https://google.com/maps, and enter “Lake Havasu State Park” in the search bar. Then, drag and drop the orange figure (located in the lower-right of the page) onto any blue street or trail on the map.
For more information about all 35 Arizona State Parks and natural areas and trails, call 1-877-My-Parks, or visit AZStateParks.com.
