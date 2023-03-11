When President Biden touches down in Clark County, Nevada this Wednesday, he will be following in the footsteps of every U.S. president since FDR.
However, if Biden travels to Laughlin in the future, he will become only the second sitting president to visit the tri-state area. A week before the 2020 election, President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to visit the area when he held one of his rallies in Bullhead City.
Prior to the Biden and Trump visits, Ronald Reagan, who had just wrapped up his time as California Governor, visited Lake Havasu City on Feb. 21, 1978 for a fundraising event. Rumors about Reagan’s presidential campaign were rampant, but nothing was officially announced.
Other presidents such as Theodore Roosevelt, Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have visited the Grand Canyon while in office, but were at the south rim in Coconino County.
Below are times the last 15 presidents paid Clark County a visit:
Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945)
On September 30, 1935, FDR was in the southern portion of Clark County for the dedication of the Boulder Dam (renamed Hoover Dam in 1947).
Harry S. Truman (1945-1953)
On October 11, 1962, President Truman, who was out of office, was in attendance for the 44th annual American Legion National conference where he delivered an address at 11 a.m. according to the conference’s program.
On June 22, 1952, President Eisenhower—then candidate Eisenhower—visited the Hoover Dam.
John F. Kennedy (1961-1963)
A little less than a month before his assassination, President John F. Kennedy was in Las Vegas on Sept. 28 1963 as part of a conversation tour that spanned eleven states, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.
Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969)
Two years after President Truman delivered an address in the Las Vegas Convention Center, President Lyndon B. Johnson was in the venue on October 11, 1964 speaking at the Nevada Inaugural Reception.
While specific dates weren’t readily accessible, the 37th President of the United States made many campaign stops in Clark County for his presidential campaign and the Eisenhower campaign when Nixon was vice president.
In 1988, President Gerald Ford was the featured speaker at the University of Nevada Las Vegas’s Barrick Lecture Series.
In addition to making campaign stops in Las Vegas during the 1976 election, President Jimmy Carter was also a featured speaker in the Barrick Lecture Series at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on April, 14, 1988.
According to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, President Reagan made six trips to the Las Vegas-Reno area from 1982 to 1988. The reasons for Reagan’s trip ranged from Republican Party rallies to fundraisers for senate candidate Jim Santini.
George H.W. Bush (1989-1993)
In addition to numerous campaign stops during the 1980 presidential election, President George H. W. Bush made a visit to Opportunity Village, a non-profit for intellectual disability services and longtime supporters, on February 6, 1992.
On June 9, 1996, Bill Clinton became the first sitting President to use the University of Nevada Las Vegas as a venue for a town hall. According to the college, the sax loving president squeezed in a jog on the university track before the event.
George W. Bush (2001-2009)
Two weeks before the 2004 presidential election, President George W. Bush spoke at the Republican National Committee Rally on Oct. 14, 2004.
On June 7, 2012, 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, gave a speech on college affordability at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
On June 23, 2018, then President Donald Trump spoke at the Nevada Republican National Convention at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino.
On Jan. 8 2022, President Joe Biden delivered a speech during the memorial services for former U.S Senate leader Harry Reid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.