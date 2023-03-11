Vice President George H.W. Bush

Vice President George H.W. Bush shakes hands with an unidentified supporter in Las Vegas during his 1980 presidential campaign.

 UNLV Digital Collections

When President Biden touches down in Clark County, Nevada this Wednesday, he will be following in the footsteps of every U.S. president since FDR.

However, if Biden travels to Laughlin in the future, he will become only the second sitting president to visit the tri-state area. A week before the 2020 election, President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to visit the area when he held one of his rallies in Bullhead City.

